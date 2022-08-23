HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bees win girls soccer opener POST REGISTER Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Tuesday.Boys soccerHILLCREST 2, POCATELLO 2: The Knights led 1-0 at the half on a goal from Isai Espinosa assisted by Thomas Endsley. Pocatello took a 2-1 lead in the second half, but Isaac Woolley tied it up off an assist from Isai Espinosa."We created multiple scoring opportunities but weren’t able to take advantage and find the back of the net," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said in an email.Hillcrest (1-0-1) plays next Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.Girls soccerBONNEVILLE 3, RIGBY 2: The Bees won their season opener as Ali Ellsworth scored a pair of goals.Senior Reagan Flynn scored off a through ball from Ellsworth. Ellsworth scored on a penalty kick and scored her second goal off a cross from Flynn.Junior goalkeeper Maya Medrano had 15 shots, three on goal and allowed two goals.Bonneville hosts Madison on Monday. Rigby (1-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Opener Soccer Goal Sport Football Ali Ellsworth Reagan Flynn Pocatello Bee Recommended for you Trending Now aha! Airlines files bankruptcy 12 days after starting flights to and from Idaho Falls Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors Former Sheriff Craig Rowland pleads guilty to aggravated assault Idaho Falls man arrested for attempted strangulation, sexual assault Moose fire grows to 94,740 acres Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.