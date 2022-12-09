HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bird helps lead Leadore past North Gem in girls basketball POST REGISTER Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday's results.Girls basketballLEADORE 58, NORTH GEM 12: Sadie Bird topped Leadore with 15 points and Mackenzie Mackay added 12 points in the win.Leadore (5-1, 4-1 is at Watersprings on Saturday.ScoresBoys basketballSouth Fremont 73, Salmon 30Ririe 59, Lyman (WY) 48North Gem 51, Leadore 44Girls basketballSalmon 47, South Fremont 36Hillcrest 68, Bonneville 43Skyline 53, Madison 43Snake River 56, Teton 50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mountain America Center welcomes 20,000 people during opening week Man who stored child porn on Twitter gets probation Brinley Cannon leading Russets to fast start HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half earns Idaho Falls a victory over Skyline HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Previewing the New Season Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
