HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Blackfoot holds off Idaho Falls in boys soccer POST REGISTER Sep 8, 2023 22 hrs ago Thursday results.Boys soccerBLACKFOOT 3, IDAHO FALLS 2. Josiah Ballesteros and Javian Ballesteros scored to put the Broncos up 2-0, but the Tigers eventually tied the game in the second half.Enrique Nevarez netted a penalty kick for Blackfoot and the score held.Blackfoot (2-2-0, 2-0-0) plays Hillcrest at Complex1 on Saturday. Idaho Falls (1-4-1, 1-1-0) plays Bonneville Saturday at the IF soccer complex.ScoresVolleyballRockland 3, Leadore 0Mackay 3, Taylor's CrossingRirie 3, South Fremont 0Bonneville 3, Pocatello 0Butte County 3, Murtaugh 1Boys soccerThunder Ridge 4, Rigby 2Girls soccerTeton 13, Aberdeen 0
