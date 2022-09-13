HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Blackfoot shuts out Bonneville in boys soccer POST REGISTER Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Tuesday.Boys soccerBLACKFOOT 7, BONNEVILLE 0: Armando Botello scored twice for the Broncos and Michael Hammond, Aden Porter, Didier Perez, Enrique Nevarez and Douglas Ott all found the net. Blackfoot (4-1-1, 3-0-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Saturday.VolleyballFIRTH 3, SOUTH FREMONT 2: The Cougars won 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.ScoresVolleyballSnake River 3, South Fremont 1Ririe 3, Teton 0Boys soccerIdaho Falls 3, Skyline oGirls soccerIdaho Falls 0, Skyline 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.