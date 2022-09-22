HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Blackfoot shuts out Skyline in boys soccer Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Thursday's games.Boys soccerBLACKFOOT 1, SKYLINE 0: Enrique Nevarez scored the lone goal about 10 minutes in to the second half. The Broncos (6-2-1, 5-1-1) continue th keep pace with conference leader Idaho Falls.Blackfoot is at Madison on Tuesday.VolleyballMACKAY 3, CAREY 1: Megan Moore had six blocks and 12 kills and Sadie Wanstrom had nine blocks as the Miners won 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11.Mackay (12-2) is at Rockland on Saturday in a matchup of Rocky Mountain Conference leaders.Cross countryRexburg Classico MeetBoys 5kComplete results at athletic.netTeams: 1. Blackfoot 23 2. Madison 43 3. Ririe 105 4. Idaho Falls 115 5. Rockland 169 6. Rigby 194 7. Highland 210 8. Leadore 223 9. Butte County 226 10. Alturas Preparatory Academy 282.Individuals1. Matthew Thomas 15:52.7, Blackfoot 2. Liam Godfrey 16:15.9, Madison 3. Payden Parmenter 16:30.7, Blackfoot 4. Porter Holt 16:40.9, Sugar-Salem 5. McKay Manner 16:43.9 Madison 6. JT Morgan 16:51.0, Blackfoot 7. Ryker Clapp 17:18.1, Blackfoot 8. Jaten Hymas 17:21.3, Butte County 9. Crew Parmenter 17:23.1, Blackfoot 10. Jacob Fisher 17:24.0, Madison.Girls 5kTeams: 1. Madison 25 2. Ririe 41 3. Blackfoot 61 4. Rigby 123 5. Idaho Falls 146 6. Highland 160 7. West Jefferson 210.Individuals1. Brynlee Gwilliam 19:35.7, Madison 2. Lucy Boone 19:42.8, Ririe 3. Millie Drake 20:13.2, Madison 4. Emily Despain 20:19.1, Blackfoot 5. Ellie Dixon 20:21.5, Madison 6. Anya Kay 20:22.6, Madison 7. Jayci Baxter, 20:23.0 Ririe 8. Lauren Robson 20:23.6, Ririe 9. Liza Boone 20:30.6, Ririe 10. Emma Fisher, 20:48.6, Madison.ScoresVolleyballLeadore 3, Watersprings 0Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 0Firth 3, Salmon 1Ririe 3, West Jefferson 0Boys soccerPocatello 2, Madison 1Teton 8, South Fremont 1Sugar-Salem 7, Firth 0Idaho Falls 6, Shelley 2Girls soccerShelley 1, Idaho Falls 0Teton 6, South Fremont 0Sugar-Salem 9, Firth 0Madison 1, Pocatello 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.