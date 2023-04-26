HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bonneville baseball tops Skyline POST REGISTER Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.BaseballBONNEVILLE 15, SKYLINE 5: The Bees broke open the game with eight runs in the second inning.Crew Howell had six RBIs and Deezil Luce knocked in three runs and picked up the win, striking out seven in four inning and allowing just one earned run.Brayden Merzlock finished 3 for 3 with six RBIs and two runs for the Grizzlies.Skyline (9-8,, 6-6) hosts Idaho Falls Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. Bonneville (12-3, 9-2) is at Hillcrest on Thursday.SUGAR-SALEM 14, TETON 0: Four different pitchers held Teton to one hit over five innings and the offense belted out 15 hits in the conference win.Dawson McInelly and Carson Harris each had three RBIs and each hit homers in the win.Sugar-Salem (14-3-1, 4-0) hosts Teton (0-11, 0-3) on Thursday.SoftballBONNEVILLE 2, SKYLINE 0: Briella Chapa earned the shutout for the Bees, giving up six hits as Bonneville picked up its first conference win.Faith Arteaga and Alli Sutherland each had RBIs for Bonneville.Bonneville (4-11, 1-6) hosts Skyline (3-9, 2-5) on Wednesday.SOUTH FREMONT 9, BUHL 8; BUHL 14, SOUTH FREMONT 6: The Cougars split a non-conference doubleheader, holding off Buhl in the opener, but not able to hold off Buhl in the second game.Harley Henry had three RBIs and Kallie Johnson, Chantea LeCheminant and Haylie Angell each added two RBIs in the opener. Angell and LeCheminant homered in the win.South Fremont (12-5) hosts Marsh Valley on Thursday.HILLCREST 4, SHELLEY 3: The Knights score three runs in the first inning and made the early lead stand up.Macy McCuistion finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Jaycee Jacobson struck out five to earn the complete-game victory.Hillcrest (10-6, 5-2) is at Shelley (8-6, 4-3) on Wednesday.IDAHO FALLS 11, BLACKFOOT 10: The Tigers rallied with eight runs over the fifth and sixth inning for the conference win.Calyn Wood hit a three-run homer and Ava Williams had four RBIs for Idaho Falls.Idaho Falls (8-7, 4-3) is at Blackfoot (9-6, 4-2) on Wednesday.ScoresBaseballHighland 7, Rigby 3Thunder Ridge 10, Madison 1SoftballSugar-Salem 13, Teton 9West Jefferson 9, Firth 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
