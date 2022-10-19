HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bonneville earns berth to state volleyball tournament POST REGISTER Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.Volleyball4A District 6 tournament BONNEVILLE 3, IDAHO FALLS 0: Lis Nelson led the Bees with eight kills and two blocks and Ava Arfmann added seven kills and 12 digs in 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 win.The victory sends Bonneville into Thursday's district championship and earns the Bees a state tournament berth.Ally McDaniel finished with seven kills and three blocks and Kaylie Kofe had four aces, 24 assists, two blocks, nine digs and six kills.ScoresSkyline 3, Hillcrest 2Blackfoot 3, Shelley 1Blackfoot def. Skyline Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
