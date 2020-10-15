At Bonneville, the Bees secured a spot at the 4A state tournament play-in game with a 12-0 win district tournament over Shelley.
Ali Ellsworth tallied four goals, Alyssa Harris and Madyson Gasser posted two each and Kylie Coles, McKenzie Pugmire, Brooklyn Pett and Reagan Flynn each scored one.
The Bees, who led 7-0 at halftime, will play at 3 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls. The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament.
IDAHO FALLS 3, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers used a 3-0 win over Thunder Ridge to advance in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Alexis Adams (Katelyn Allen assist), Allen (Remi Brandley assist) and Kennedy Robertson (Riley Sessions assist) scored for Idaho Falls, which will travel to face Madison at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will move on to the state tournament.
Boys soccer
SKYLINE 2, HILLCREST 1: At Hillcrest, the Knights' season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Skyline in the district tournament.
Hillcrest, which was playing for the right to appear in the 4A state tournament play-in game, scored in the 11th minute when Johan Hernandez scored via assist from Corbin Lewis.
The Knights finish the season at 8-7-2, while the Grizzlies will compete in the play-in game 1 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls.
Volleyball
THUNDER RIDGE 3, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Idaho Falls, Thunder Ridge captured a 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22) win over the Tigers.
Paige Clark carded 13 kills, 15 assists and eight digs for the Titans, who move to 32-9 with the win.
Makiya Bond also posted 13 assists and 13 digs, and Kendel Hone logged eight kills and 16 assists.
That wraps up the regular season for both teams. Next up is the 5A District 5-6 tournament, which starts on Oct. 22.
Thunder Ridge will be the No. 1 seed.
SKYLINE 3, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, Skyline earned a four-set (20-25, 25-21, 27-25, 26-24) win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Several individuals stood out for Skyline: Sophie Anderson (16 kills, 18 digs, 5 blocks), Taryn Chapman (16 kills, 21 digs), Cambria Allen (22 assists) and Abby Bird (27 digs).
Skyline finishes the regular season at 22-19 and 6-2 in conference play.
The Grizzlies have earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye at the 4A District 6 tournament, which starts on Tuesday. They will play either Blackfoot or Shelley.
FIRTH 3, RIRIE 2: At Ririe, Firth secured a five-game (26-24, 20-25, 21-25, 27-25, 20-18) victory.
Head coach Elda Park lauded the play of three seniors: Kiley Mecham (17 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks), Hailey Barker (5 kills, 27 assists, 7 aces, 19 digs) and libero Liberty Park (3 aces, 25 digs).
The Cougars wrap up the regular season with a 10-12 record. They have earned a first-round bye at the 2A District 6 tournament, which starts on Tuesday.
Cross Country
City/County Cross Country Meet
(Full results at athletic.net)
Varsity boys
Team scores: 1. Skyline 29, 2. Idaho Falls 30, 3. Bonneville 90, 4. Hillcrest 96, 5. Thunder Ridge 136
Individual results
1. Luke Athay (Idaho Falls) 16:31.64, 2. Ridge Wilding (Skyline) 17:10.17, 3. Emmett Couch (Skyline) 17:39.47, 4. Nico Sanchez (Idaho Falls) 17:46.35, 5. Marshall Rhodes (Skyline) 17:53.48, 6. Tannon Bluth (Idaho Falls) 18:01.38, 7. Perry Eddington (Idaho Falls) 18:05.40, 8. Nathan Meldrum (Skyline) 18:05.58, 9. Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 18:07.27, 10. Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest) 18:10.35
Varsity girls
Team scores: 1. Skyline 23, 2. Idaho Falls 48, 3. Bonneville 56, 4. Thunder Ridge 113, 5. Hillcrest 149
Individual results
1. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 18:49.30, 2. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 19:18.56, 3. Sariah Harrison (Skyline) 19:31.77, 4. Abbey Corgatelli (Idaho Falls) 19:50.68, 5. Anni Mickelsen (Skyline) 20:02.53, 6. Marina Renna (Skyline) 20:12.36, 7. Jennalee Lewis (Idaho Falls) 20:22.35, 8. Reagan Hart (Skyline) 20:37.82, 9. Shaelynn Nixon (Bonneville) 20:46.38, 10. Carlie Livingston (Idaho Falls) 20:48.55
Scores
Boys soccer
Madison 2, Rigby 1. The Trojans' season is over, while the Bobcats will host Highland at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to the 5A state tournament.
Volleyball
Sugar-Salem 3, Teton 0
Madison 3, Rigby 0