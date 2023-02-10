Friday's results.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 86, SHELLEY 50: Kobe Kessler led all scorers with 30 points on senior night. Isaac Davis joined in the scoring with 20 points. Davis also scored 1,000 points in his high school career.
Austin Cannon led the Russets with 19 points. Ethan Sharp scored 13 points.
Scores
Firth 53, North Fremont 48
Idaho Falls 53, Bonneville 51
Madison 64, Highland 42
West Jefferson 71, Salmon 38
Blackfoot 75, Skyline 67 OT
Ririe 63, South Fremont 44
Sugar-Salem 71, Teton 65
Thunder Ridge 60, Rigby 56
Wrestling
NORTH FREMONT 66, GRACE 16
120, Carson Hill (North Fremont) over Brett Hobbs (Grace) (Fall 5:09)
126, Payton Martindale (North Fremont) over Jack Eddins (Grace) (Fall 1:27)
132, Hunter Hogle (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
138, Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
145, Taegan Sessions (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
152, Andrew Martin (North Fremont) over Kaylum Balczewski (Grace) (Fall 1:50)
160, Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) over Axel Hubbard (Grace) (Fall 3:33)
170, Wyatt Cutler (Grace) over Unknown (For.)
182, Jace Marsden (North Fremont) over Isaac Yost (Grace) (Fall 0:25)
195, Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Wilson Robbins (Grace) (Fall 0:55)
220, Colton Carter (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
285, Double Forfeit
98, Carter Kimball (Grace) over Caleb Fransen (North Fremont) (MD 15-2)
106, Bryce Jensen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
113, Hans Newby (Grace) over Saul Labra (North Fremont) (Fall 0:46)
NORTH FREMONT 57, SODA SPRINGS 19
113, Saul Labra (North Fremont) over Dechlyn Belt (Soda Springs) (Fall 3:55)
120, Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) over Carson Hill (North Fremont) (MD 17-6)
126, Payton Martindale (North Fremont) over Mason Finlayson (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:12)
132, Colton Smith (Soda Springs) over Hunter Hogle (North Fremont) (Dec 4-2)
138, Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) over JT Cutler (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:55)
145, Taegan Sessions (North Fremont) over Kade Maughan (Soda Springs) (Fall 5:56)
152, Andrew Martin (North Fremont) over Cole Garbett (Soda Springs) (Dec 8-4)
160, Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs) (Fall 3:28)
170, Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
182, Jace Marsden (North Fremont) over Dakota Billman (Soda Springs) (Fall 4:55)
195, Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Elijah Dilworth (Soda Springs) (Fall 3:19)
220, Colton Carter (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
285, Double Forfeit
98, Caleb Fransen (North Fremont) over Connor Lee (Soda Springs) (Fall 2:28)
106, Landon Winmill (Soda Springs) over Bryce Jensen (North Fremont)
