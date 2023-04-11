HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Conference play heats up POST REGISTER Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Baseball-Firth used a seven-run fourth inning to prevail over North Fremont 9-8.Five different players knocked in runs for the Cougars, led by Burton Park with three RBIs.Hank Richardson led North Fremont with four RBIs.Firth (10-2, 2-0) is at Salmon on Friday. North Fremont (2-4, 1-1) hosts Nampa Christian on Friday.-Skyline scored eight runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 10-4 win over Bonneville.Caden Taggart finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Brayden Merzlock added a solo home run for the Grizzlies (5-1, 1-0).Bonneville (5-3, 2-2) was held to four hits as Merzlock struck out eight to earn the win.Skyline hosts Rigby on Wednesday. Bonneville hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.-Rigby scored twice in the top of the seventh for an 11-9 win over Thunder Ridge.A sacrifice fly by Aaron Archibald and and RBI single by Joey Gutierrez plated the two runs.Kanden Westergard homered and finished with four RBIs for Thunder Ridge.Rigby (4-6, 3-2) plays Skyline at Melaleuca Field on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (4-6, 2-3) is at Madison on Saturday.-A rally came up short as Highland defeated Madison 8-6.The Bobcats scored four runs in the fifth but it wasn't enough to overcome an early Rams lead.Ethan Garner had a pair of RBIs and Trevin Lords finished with pair of triples.Madison (2-6, 0-4) is at Bonneville on Wednesday.Softball-North Fremont had 16 hits in a 14-9 win over Firth.Shortstop Blanca Mazo finished 4 for 4 with six RBIs for the Huskies and outfielder Josie Richardson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.Katelynn Lindhartsen finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Firth.Firth (4-6, 2-2) hosts Declo on Wednesday. North Fremont (2-4, 1-0) is at West Jefferson on Wednesday.-West Jefferson beat Challis-Mackay17-0 in three innings.Carmindy Johnson and Jordyn Torgerson combined on a no-hitter for West Jefferson.West Jefferson (6-5, 5-0) is at North Fremont on Wednesay. Challis-Mackay (1-2, 1-2) is at the Glenns Ferry tournament beginning Friday.ScoresHighland 17, Madison 1Highland 15, Madison 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
