HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Davis leads Hilcrest boys over Bonneville POST REGISTER Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Friday's results.

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 76, BONNEVILLE 57: Isaac Davis led all scorers with 20 points. Kobe Kesler and Talan Taylor each scored 15 points for the Knights and Ike Sutton added 14 points fCatcher Gummow led the Bees in scoring with 14 points. Dallin Jardine added 12 points.

The Knights (16-1, 6-0) will be in action on Wednesday night at Skyline, while the Bees (3-14, 0-6) will be in action Wednesday night hosting Shelley.

Girls basketball

MACKAY 53, CHALLIS 18: Megan Moore led all scorers with 25 points. Rylee Teichert added 10 points for the Miners.

Taycey Runnels and Sadie Taylor added four points each for the Vikings

RIRIE 35, FIRTH 24: Makinley Bond topped the Bulldogs with 12 points and Madi Andreasen added eight. Emrey Guthrie led Firth with nine points and Bridget Leslie and Rylee Nielson each finished with six points.

District tournament play starts Monday with Firth (9-11, 4-4) hosting West Jefferson and Ririe (15-6, 8-0) hosting Salmon. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Scores

Boys basketball

Madison 61, Pocatello 58
Grace 51, Butte County 39

Girls basketball

Grace 47, Butte County 38
