HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Davis with 24 points as Hillcrest boys improve to 7-0 POST REGISTER Dec 17, 2022

Friday results.

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 85, BONNEVILLE 30: The Knights continue to roll in the early season, improving to 7-0 overall and picked up their first conference on Friday night.

Isaac Davis led five scorers in double figures with 24 points. Matthew Trenkle and Kobe Kesler each finished with 14 points and Gavin Hepworth added 13.

McKay Judy led the Bees with 10 points.

Hillcrest returns to action when the Knights host Madison on Jan. 3. Bonneville (0-5, 0-1) plays Century in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament Dec. 28 at Bonneville.

GRACE LUTHERAN 43, MACKAY 35: Koden Krosch and Ruger Nicholls led Mackay with 11 points each in the conference loss.

Mackay (2-4, 2-2) is at Sho-Ban on Monday.

Girls basketball

MACKAY 51, GRACE LUTHERAN 23: It was a balanced night for the Miners with nine players in the scoring column.

Alyssa Pehrson and Kaydence Seefried led the way with nine points and Megan Moore added eight.

Mackay (9-1, 6-0) is at Murtaugh on Saturday.

Scores

Boys basketball

Marsh Valley 53, Shelley 51
Teton 58, Castleford 47
Rockland 61, Leadore 20
Watersprings 57, Raft River 48
Bear River (UT) 47, Thunder Ridge 44
North Fremont 56, Soda Springs 34
Sky View (UT) 72, Madison 57
Skyline 47, Idaho Falls 34
Rigby 46, Blackfoot 42
North Gem 46, Taylor's Crossing 45
West Jefferson 79, South Fremont 50

Girls basketball

Rockland 62, Leadore 31
Salmon 45, Darby (MT) 40
Sho-Ban 50, Clark County 29
Teton 52, Marsh Valley 44
American Falls 59, South Fremont 53
Sugar-Salem 60, Skyline 59
