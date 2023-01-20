Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Day One Results
98
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
6th Place - Dylan Frothinger of Eagle
6th Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
6th Place - mikael Teague of Minico
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
100G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell Girls
6th Place - Tommy Stone of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon Girls
6th Place - Alize Crystal of Minico Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
106
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont
6th Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
6th Place - Gabe Pyne of Century
6th Place - Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
107G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Myriam Riley of Blackfoot Girls
6th Place - Shelby Smith of Ririe Girls
6th Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest Girls
6th Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
113
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
6th Place - Tristan Vega of Burley
6th Place - Ty Adams of Blackfoot
6th Place - Hazen Thompson of Century
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
114G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton Girls
6th Place - Kyler Scott of Century Girls
6th Place - Billie Rinderknecht of Ririe Girls
6th Place - Brooklyn Lanningham of Columbia Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
6th Place - Tyler Vivanco of Corner Canyon
6th Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
120G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville Girls
6th Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View Girls
6th Place - Ava Price of Thunder Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
126
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
6th Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
6th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
6th Place - David Green of South Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
126G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Kasia Hanks of Burley Girls
6th Place - Alpine Brown of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place - Leah Larkin of Evanston Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
6th Place - Wesley Ricaporte of Spring Creek
6th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
6th Place - Treygen Morin of Ridgevue
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
132G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville Girls
6th Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby Girls
6th Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jackson Ricks of Box Elder
6th Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
6th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville
6th Place - Hunter Lowe of Kuna
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
138G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Clare Waite of Boise Girls
6th Place - Kaylee Apodaca of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Kadee Haderlie of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place - Elena Guerena of Owyhee Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River
6th Place - Payden Woolsey of Corner Canyon
6th Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot
6th Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
145G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ornella Kero of Boise Girls
6th Place - Josie Farrell of Boise Girls
6th Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna Girls
6th Place - Hailey Anderson of Rigby Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
6th Place - Levi Belnap of Snake River
6th Place - Porter Merritt of Star Valley
6th Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
152G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Hannah Montoya of Spring Creek Girls
6th Place - Marty Dick of Evanston Girls
6th Place - Ella Elordi of Eagle Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
160
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
6th Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
6th Place - Brady Roberts of Evanston
6th Place - Owen Munk of Ridgeline
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
165G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Itzel Espinoza of Skyline Girls
6th Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
170
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
6th Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
6th Place - Leimana Fager of Corner Canyon
6th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
182
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
6th Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
6th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
6th Place - Freddy Martinez of Minico
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
185G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Reece Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place - Gracie Castillo of Garden Valley Girls
6th Place - Caroline Huml of Rigby Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
195
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Teancum Mitchell of Corner Canyon
6th Place - Tarrin Haws of Evanston
6th Place - Kody Biggs of Kuna
6th Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
220
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
6th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
6th Place - Max Clark of South Fremont
6th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
235G
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place - Ashley Barnes of Thunder Ridge Girls
6th Place - Quinsea Robinson of Minico Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
285
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Aden Attao of Borah
6th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Kaydon Williams of Corner Canyon
6th Place - Chris Portillo of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
Girls Basketball
THUDER RIDGE 52, MADISON 46: Aspen Caldwell led all scorers with 22 points followed by Kennedy Stenquist with 11.
Madison was led by Nora Waddoups off the bench with 14. Whitney Mackenzie added 13 for the Bobcats.
The Titans (19-0,4-0) will travel on Tuesday to take on Highland at 7:30 p.m., while the Bobcats will host Rigby on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Scores
Girls basketball
Rigby 50, Highland 35
Bonneville 58, Skyline 57
Hillcrest 66, Blackfoot 53
Shelley 74, Idaho Falls 51
Boys Basketball
Sugar-Salem 60, North Fremont 41
Ririe 42, Firth 33
Preston 63, Blackfoot 53
