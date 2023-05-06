Friday's results.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3A MOUNTAIN RIVERS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
SUGAR-SALEM 9, SOUTH FREMONT 0
SUGAR-SALEM 10, SOUTH FREMONT 0
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BONNEVILLE 11, HILLCREST 1
BONNEVILLE 16, HILLCREST 4
BLACKFOOT 7, SKYLINE 1
BLACKFOOT 1, SKYLINE 0
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
THUNDER RIDGE 9, RIGBY 9
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
2A NUCLEAR CONFERENCE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
FIRTH 17, RIRIE 2
CHALLIS-MACKAY 23, SALMON 18
WEST JEFFERSON 15, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0
NORTH FREMONT 19, FIRTH 8
POCATELLO 7, THUNDER RIDGE 2
BLACKFOOT 14, RIGBY 7
IDAHO FALLS 9, MADISON 8
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
West Jefferson Invite
1600 Meters MEN
1.Garrett Hunt 4:50.06, Challis
2.Raymond Lilly 5:00.22, Leadore
3.Killian Smith 5:15.12, Salmon
4.Rhett Barber 5:21.59PR Ririe
5.Eric Anderson 5:26.09 North Fremont
6.Caleb Timm 5:26.87 Ririe
7.Thomas Henderson 5:27.46 Ririe
8.Payton Linger 5:30.00, North Fremont
9.Spencer Barney 5:31.59, Ririe
10.Axel Harshbarger 5:40.18PR, North Fremont
1600 METERS WOMEN
1., 9, Lucy Boone 5:41.28, Ririe
2., 10, Taylor Redick 5:44.65, Challis
3., 9, Azelynn Jones 6:14.75, Leadore
4., 10, Jessa Hunt 6:59.97PR, Challis
5., 10, Sonnet Scott 7:41.09, West Jefferson
6., 11, Melina Schaefer 7:45.62PR, Firth
4x100 RELAY MEN
1., West Jefferson - A 48.39a,
Creed Jacobs, Bentley Lounsbury, Gavin Williams, Nic Leonardson
2., Ririe - A 49.66a,
Ian Johnson, Tayven Kunz, Wyatt Taylor, Garrett Van Noy
3., Firth – A 51.19a,
Kent Fielding, Eli Barbieri, Jonathan Larios, Ben Evans
4., Firth – B 59.35a,
Mason Hunter, Karler Harriman, Zack Merrill, Micah Smith
4x100 RELAY WOMEN
1.West Jefferson - A56.17aMaggie Barrientos, Gentrie Dever, McKenley Simmons, Cathy Montalvon Firth – ADQ River Anderson, Myelle Wood, Sophie Hone, Madison Hadley
DISCUS MEN
1.Jaxson Van Eps 119-11.50PR, West Jefferson
2.Colton Muir 119-03.50PR, Firth
3.Todd Mayer 112-11PR, Firth
4. Houston Brown, , 111-04, Ririe
5. Easton Tarkalson 105-04, Salmon
6. Josh Reyes 103-10PR, West Jefferson
7. Ely Sullivan 103-02.50PR, West Jefferson
8. Evan O'Brien 100-08.50PR, North Gem
9.Kaizer Summers 98-10.50, Mackay
10. Gabe Montero 94-05.50, Ririe
DISCUS WOMEN
1.Megan Moore 118-07.50, Mackay
2.Madison Andreason 103-08.50PR, Ririe
3.Anika Tolman 102-07SR, Salmon
4.Rebecca Michaelson 96-08.50, North Gem
5.Joanna Saldana 86-04PR, West Jefferson
6.Tierani Sanchez 84-08, Leadore
7.Olivia Beyeler 83-05SR, Leadore
8.Lila Cude 81-05, North Fremont
9.Laityn Aldous 77-05, Salmon
10. Ashlyn Bacon 77-00, Firth
