Wednesday results.
Wrestling
5A District 5-6 tournament
Teams: 1. Madison 419.5 2. Thunder Ridge 350.5 3. Highland 295 4. Rigby 83.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
2nd Place - Greyson Peterson of Madison
3rd Place - Kaden Scott of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Hudson Stallings of Madison
1st Place Match
Sawyer Anderson (Highland) 47-4, Fr. over Greyson Peterson (Madison) 27-15, Fr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Kaden Scott (Thunder Ridge) 20-27, So. over Hudson Stallings (Madison) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 1:40)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Hudson Stallings (Madison) 3-6, Fr. over () , . (NC)
106
1st Place - Ashton Fullmer of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Teague Jensen of Madison
3rd Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby
4th Place - Ryder McKinlay of Madison
5th Place - Derek Williams of Highland
6th Place - Jackson Boyle of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Ashton Fullmer (Thunder Ridge) 20-5, So. over Teague Jensen (Madison) 20-13, So. (Fall 0:14)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Anderson (Rigby) 16-15, So. over Ryder McKinlay (Madison) 3-3, Fr. (MD 16-5)
5th Place Match
Derek Williams (Highland) 8-18, Fr. over Jackson Boyle (Thunder Ridge) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Ryder McKinlay (Madison) 3-3, Fr. over Derek Williams (Highland) 8-18, Fr. (NC)
113
1st Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Tanner Severn of Madison
3rd Place - Easton Morrison of Highland
4th Place - Andrew Roth of Highland
5th Place - Marcel Mema of Madison
1st Place Match
Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) 38-14, Sr. over Tanner Severn (Madison) 10-13, Jr. (Fall 3:02)
3rd Place Match
Easton Morrison (Highland) 4-14, Fr. over Marcel Mema (Madison) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Andrew Roth (Highland) 1-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Andrew Roth (Highland) 1-5, Fr. over Marcel Mema (Madison) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
120
1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Ace Ingram of Madison
3rd Place - Tucker Clark of Rigby
4th Place - Nathan Pack of Madison
5th Place - Laddie Murdock of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Kadin Boyce of Highland
7th Place - Tucker Murray of Highland
1st Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 43-5, Jr. over Ace Ingram (Madison) 15-17, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:41 (18-3))
3rd Place Match
Tucker Clark (Rigby) 13-17, Fr. over Nathan Pack (Madison) 6-16, So. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
Laddie Murdock (Thunder Ridge) 11-15, Fr. over Kadin Boyce (Highland) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
7th Place Match
Tucker Murray (Highland) 1-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Nathan Pack (Madison) 6-16, So. over Laddie Murdock (Thunder Ridge) 11-15, Fr. (NC)
126
1st Place - Cuyler Johnston of Highland
2nd Place - Miklo Silvas of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Tate Funderburg of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Graham Burbidge of Madison
5th Place - Carter Wendling of Highland
1st Place Match
Cuyler Johnston (Highland) 28-18, Fr. over Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge) 25-11, Jr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
Tate Funderburg (Thunder Ridge) 25-19, Sr. over Graham Burbidge (Madison) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 2:28)
5th Place Match
Carter Wendling (Highland) 0-2, So. over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Graham Burbidge (Madison) 9-7, Fr. over Carter Wendling (Highland) 0-2, So. (NC)
132
1st Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Tyke Burrell of Madison
3rd Place - Taysen Brown of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Casey Harman of Highland
5th Place - Brakken Johnston of Highland
6th Place - Dylan Waldron of Rigby
7th Place - Russell Albaugh of Madison
1st Place Match
Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) 37-15, Jr. over Tyke Burrell (Madison) 9-7, Sr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
Taysen Brown (Thunder Ridge) 24-6, Fr. over Casey Harman (Highland) 12-22, So. (Fall 4:32)
5th Place Match
Brakken Johnston (Highland) 7-14, Fr. over Dylan Waldron (Rigby) 4-7, So. (Fall 3:28)
7th Place Match
Russell Albaugh (Madison) 1-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Casey Harman (Highland) 12-22, So. over Brakken Johnston (Highland) 7-14, Fr. (NC)
138
1st Place - Payson Solomon of Highland
2nd Place - Braxton Hanna of Madison
3rd Place - Preston Hansen of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Taysin Lake of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Jayce Wadsworth of Madison
6th Place - Jason Mortimer of Highland
1st Place Match
Payson Solomon (Highland) 30-13, Sr. over Braxton Hanna (Madison) 32-15, So. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Preston Hansen (Thunder Ridge) 24-22, Jr. over Taysin Lake (Thunder Ridge) 16-15, Fr. (Fall 3:29)
5th Place Match
Jayce Wadsworth (Madison) 4-6, Fr. over Jason Mortimer (Highland) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Taysin Lake (Thunder Ridge) 16-15, Fr. over Jayce Wadsworth (Madison) 4-6, Fr. (NC)
145
1st Place - Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Spencer Wilcox of Madison
3rd Place - Dawsen Derie of Highland
4th Place - Trayson Whitworth of Highland
5th Place - Colton Munns of Madison
6th Place - Austin Madden of Rigby
1st Place Match
Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) 34-11, Sr. over Spencer Wilcox (Madison) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match
Dawsen Derie (Highland) 27-12, Sr. over Trayson Whitworth (Highland) 11-15, Fr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
Colton Munns (Madison) 3-5, Fr. over Austin Madden (Rigby) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 4:15)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Trayson Whitworth (Highland) 11-15, Fr. over Colton Munns (Madison) 3-5, Fr. (NC)
152
1st Place - Ezra Lewis of Madison
2nd Place - Landon Saunders of Highland
3rd Place - Brett Seimears of Rigby
4th Place - Braxton Skerjanc of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Derek Heebner of Madison
6th Place - Eli Womack of Rigby
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Carson Koyle of Highland
8th Place - Luke Petersen of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Ezra Lewis (Madison) 25-13, Sr. over Landon Saunders (Highland) 33-16, Jr. (Fall 5:33)
3rd Place Match
Brett Seimears (Rigby) 12-13, Jr. over Braxton Skerjanc (Thunder Ridge) 18-34, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
5th Place Match
Derek Heebner (Madison) 3-3, So. over Eli Womack (Rigby) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 2:05)
7th Place Match
Luke Petersen (Thunder Ridge) 4-16, Fr. over Carson Koyle (Highland) 4-11, Sr. (DFF)
4th Place Match
Braxton Skerjanc (Thunder Ridge) 18-34, Fr. over Derek Heebner (Madison) 3-3, So. (NC)
160
1st Place - Cole Nelson of Madison
2nd Place - Devin Dobson of Highland
3rd Place - Payson Abrams of Madison
4th Place - Elijah Beck of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Kaidne Millar of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Landon Edwards of Highland
1st Place Match
Cole Nelson (Madison) 29-13, Jr. over Devin Dobson (Highland) 31-14, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Payson Abrams (Madison) 14-10, Jr. over Elijah Beck (Thunder Ridge) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 3:21)
5th Place Match
Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge) 19-38, Jr. over Landon Edwards (Highland) 7-12, Sr. (For.)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Elijah Beck (Thunder Ridge) 4-3, Sr. over Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge) 19-38, Jr. (Dec 14-9)
170
1st Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
2nd Place - Ashton Peterson of Madison
3rd Place - Todd Heyward of Madison
4th Place - Connor Mitchell of Highland
5th Place - Levi Hansen of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Jonathan Carlson of Rigby
7th Place - Caleb Whitaker of Rigby
1st Place Match
Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 36-3, Sr. over Ashton Peterson (Madison) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 3:35)
3rd Place Match
Todd Heyward (Madison) 14-5, Jr. over Connor Mitchell (Highland) 8-3, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Levi Hansen (Thunder Ridge) 10-10, Jr. over Jonathan Carlson (Rigby) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 4:17)
7th Place Match
Caleb Whitaker (Rigby) 2-2, So. over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Connor Mitchell (Highland) 8-3, Sr. over Levi Hansen (Thunder Ridge) 10-10, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
182
1st Place - Colton George of Highland
2nd Place - Reed Hansen of Madison
3rd Place - Connor Dixon of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Garet Kelley of Highland
5th Place - Jordan Miller of Madison
1st Place Match
Colton George (Highland) 21-5, Jr. over Reed Hansen (Madison) 20-8, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) 34-15, Jr. over Garet Kelley (Highland) 3-14, Jr. (Fall 0:18)
5th Place Match
Jordan Miller (Madison) 1-3, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Garet Kelley (Highland) 3-14, Jr. over Jordan Miller (Madison) 1-3, Sr. (NC)
195
1st Place - Porter Cottle of Madison
2nd Place - Cache Summers of Madison
3rd Place - Anson Ferguson of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Cooper Lurker of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Porter Cottle (Madison) 23-7, So. over Cache Summers (Madison) 4-1, Fr. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
Anson Ferguson (Thunder Ridge) 19-27, Sr. over Cooper Lurker (Thunder Ridge) 3-12, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Cooper Lurker (Thunder Ridge) 3-12, Fr. over () , . (NC)
220
1st Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
2nd Place - Owen Ward of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Kevin Heebner of Madison
4th Place - Andrew Daines of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Teagan Silva of Madison
6th Place - Craig Lewis of Rigby
1st Place Match
Eli Anderton (Highland) 38-4, Sr. over Owen Ward (Thunder Ridge) 34-17, Sr. (Fall 1:16)
3rd Place Match
Kevin Heebner (Madison) 19-11, Sr. over Andrew Daines (Thunder Ridge) 10-10, So. (Fall 3:37)
5th Place Match
Teagan Silva (Madison) 5-2, Fr. over Craig Lewis (Rigby) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 2:15)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Andrew Daines (Thunder Ridge) 10-10, So. over Teagan Silva (Madison) 5-2, Fr. (NC)
285
1st Place - Rex Salas of Madison
2nd Place - Quentin Gifford of Rigby
3rd Place - Caden Cottle of Madison
4th Place - Seth Mann of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - McKay Dougal of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Landon Kam of Highland
1st Place Match
Rex Salas (Madison) 13-8, So. over Quentin Gifford (Rigby) 22-17, Jr. (Fall 3:19)
3rd Place Match
Caden Cottle (Madison) 20-11, Sr. over Seth Mann (Thunder Ridge) 31-23, Fr. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge) 1-5, Sr. over Landon Kam (Highland) 8-31, So. (Fall 2:03)
7th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye)
4th Place Match
Seth Mann (Thunder Ridge) 31-23, Fr. over McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge) 1-5, Sr. (NC)
Boys basketball
Scores
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Rockland 59, Mackay 17
Sho-Ban 58, Leadore 56
2A District 6 tournament
Firth 56, North Fremont 46
West Jefferson 76, Salmon 46
5A District 5-6 tournament
Madison 64, Thunder Ridge 54
Highland 64, Rigby 54 OT
