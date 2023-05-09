Thunder Ridge beat Highland 4-3 Tuesday to force an if-necessary matchup on Wednesday for the district title.
The game is 4 p.m. vs. Highland at Halliwell Park.
4A
Top-seeded Bonneville hosts No. 2 Blackfoot on Wednesday in the first two games of the best-of-3 series for the district title. Games are 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
3A
Sugar-Salem is the district champion and has already secured a state berth.
South Fremont plays Snake River at Blackfoot on Thursday in a regional play-in game. Winner advances to Saturday's state play-in game.
2A
Firth secured a district title and a return trip to the state tournament with an 8-2 win over Challis-Mackay on Monday.
Challis-Mackay plays Bear Lake Saturday at Hallliwell Park in Pocatello in the state play-in game.
Softball
5A
Second-seeded Rigby beat Thunder Ridge 14-1 on Tuesday to advance to Thursday's championship game.
Thunder Ridge plays Highland on Thursday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Rigby in the final at 3 p.m.
4A
No. 1 Hillcrest defeated Shelley 6-3 Tuesday to advance in the winner's bracket. Blackfoot defeated Skyline 15-4 and won a 16-12 slugfest against Idaho Falls. The Broncos will face host Hillcrest at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bonneville defeated Shelley and faces Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Skyline and Shelley play Wednesday at 4 p.m.
3A
South Fremont has already clinched the district title with Friday's doubleheader sweep of Teton.
The Timberwolves are still alive and play Snake River Thursday at Blackfoot High in a regional play-in game.
2A
Top-seeded West Jefferson has advanced to Wednesday's championship game and will face the winner of Wednesday's North Fremont vs. Firth game. First game is at 1 p.m. at West Jefferson with the finals game set for 3 p.m.
