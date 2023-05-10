District tournament recap from Wednesday's games
Baseball
Bonneville and Blackfoot are going to a third game to claim the 4A District 6 title.
The Bees and Broncos split a doubleheader Wednesday and will conclude the best-of-3 series on Thursday.
With the district having two berths to the state tournament, both teams have already punched their tickets to the state tournament, but the district winner gets a better seeding opportunity.
Bonneville won the opener 9-2, breaking open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Deezil Luce had a three-run double in the sixth and Catcher Gummow finished 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Bees (19-5).
Blackfoot finished with 12 hits in 10-3 victory in the second game and pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning. Jace Cooper hit a two-run homer in the inning and finished with 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Starter Jaxon Grimmett gave up just one earned run in six innings for the Broncos (17-6).
More baseball
Highland jumped out to an early lead and downed Thunder Ridge 12-2 in the 5A District 5-6 championship game.
The Rams had 13 hits and Drew Hymas gave up just one earned run in five innings.
Easton Stauffer had the RBI for the Titans and Kanden Westergard had a double.
Thunder Ridge (13-9) will play a state play-in game Saturday at Twin Falls High.
Softball
In the 4A District 6 tournament, Idaho Falls downed Bonneville 15-0 in three innings.
The Tigers belted out 16 hits with Brynlee Riedle, Calyn Wood, Kara Stohl, Cami Rohrbaugh and Giselle Kump each finishing with two hits and Ava Williams finishing 3 for 3 with three runs. Rohrbaugh also knocked in three runs.
Skyline defeated Shelley 8-2. The Grizzlies finished strong, scoring five runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Mikayela Lopez topped the team with three RBIs and Addison Sanders belted a homer. Lopez also notched the win by tossing seven innings and not allowing an earned run.
Idaho Falls and Skyline met in the next round with the Grizzlies winning 15-9.
Skyline finished with 17 hits and scored in every inning but the seventh.
The Tiger offense was highlighted by homers from Riedle and Wood, but Skyline countered with home runs from Laynee White and Addison Sanders.
Third-seeded Blackfoot beat No. 1 Hillcrest 11-9 in eight innings to advance to Thursday's championship game.
The Broncos (16-7) scored five runs in the top of the eighth and the Knights nearly rallied, scoring three.
Hillcrest (15-6) had homers from Jerzey Jarvis, Ellese Cottrell and Sav Johnson, but it wasn't enough.
Quincy Cronquist finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Chayse Cronquist also knocked in three runs.
Blackfoot will face the winner of Thursday's Skyline vs. Hillcrest matchup for the championship.
