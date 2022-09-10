HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Fit to be tied in conference soccer matchups POST REGISTER Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores from Saturday.Boys soccerBLACKFOOT 0, HILLCREST 0: The Broncos and Knights fought to a conference draw. Blackfoot (3-1-1, 2-0-1) hosts Bonneville on Tuesday. Hillcrest (3-0-3, 2-0-1) hosts Shelley on Monday.Girls soccerBONNEVILLE 2, IDAHO FALLS 2: Reagan Flynn scored in the first half off an Ali Ellsworth pass to give the Bees the lead.After Idaho Falls' goalie Lydia Keller suffered an elbow injury and left the game and backup goalie Claire Tuttle was also injured, Cami Rohrbaug, JV starter, finished the game.The Tigers came back with two goals, but Ellsworth tied the game in the second half.Keeley Combo scored both goals for Idaho Falls.Maya Medrano had 14 saves for Bonneville (3-1-1, 2-0-1) which hosts Blackfoot at home on Monday. Idaho Falls (3-1-2, 2-0-1) plays Skyline at Ravsten Stadium.VolleyballThunder Ridge won its third Triple Threat Volleyball tournament. The Titans beat Ririe 3-0, Shelley 3-1, Wood River 2-0, Owyhee 2-1, Century 2-0, and won the championship 2-1 over Rigby.ScoresVolleyballLeadore 3, North Gem 0Grace Lutheran 3, Leadore 2Girls soccerSugar-Salem 9, American Falls 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.