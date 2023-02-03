HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Girls district basketball and wrestling results POST REGISTER Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday's results.Girls Basketball2A District 6 tournamentFIRTH 57, WEST JEFFERSON 45. Daytona Folkman led Firth with 20 points and Rylee Nielson finished with 11.Jordyn Torgerson topped West Jefferson with 13 points. Firth plays at North Fremont on Saturday at 7 p.m.Ririe 57, North Fremont 395A District 5-6 tournamentMadison 56, Highland 344A District 6 tournamentBlackfoot 64, Hillcrest 46Skyline 43, Bonneville 383A District 6 tournamentSugar-Salem 53, Teton 30WrestlingBONNEVILLE 38, TWIN FALLS 24132, Connor Hagen (Bonneville) over Jonas Orton (Twin Falls) (Fall 1:17)138, Drew Beck (Bonneville) over Connor Huddleston (Twin Falls) (Fall 0:17)145, Dawson Jeppsen (Bonneville) over Jack Hamann (Twin Falls) (TF 18-3 4:52)152, Tyson Rich (Bonneville) over Mason Caton (Twin Falls) (Fall 1:29)152, Po Yamakoshi-Sing (Bonneville) over Andrew Hawk (Twin Falls) (Fall 5:12)170, Reginald Willander (Twin Falls) over Peyton Lycan (Bonneville) (Fall 0:36)182, Nick Johnson (Twin Falls) over Diego Ratliff (Bonneville) (Fall 1:42)195, Quincy Turner (Twin Falls) over Drake McNama (Bonneville) (Fall 0:48)285, Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) over Ian Engman (Twin Falls) (Fall 0:33)285, Marcus Arias (Twin Falls) over Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) (Fall 2:25)285, Landon Carlile (Bonneville) over Luis Cornelison (Twin Falls) (Dec 5-4)BONNEVILLE 18, CANYON RIDGE 12138, Drew Beck (Bonneville) over Zaydn Sawers (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 0:29)138, Blake Lansdon (Canyon Ridge) over Dawson Jeppsen (Bonneville) (Fall 0:38)182, Diego Ratliff (Bonneville) over Ramon Blancas (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 1:02)195, Diego Ratliff (Bonneville) over Jace Tyree (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 1:51)285, Kiko Garcia (Canyon Ridge) over Landon Carlile (Bonneville) (Fall 1:51)CANYON RIDGE 12, SKYLINE 6152, Blake Lansdon (Canyon Ridge) over Joseph Brinton (Skyline) (Fall 1:18)160, Sid Mickelsen (Skyline) over Zaydn Sawers (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 1:10)182, Ramon Blancas (Canyon Ridge) over Ulises Tafoya (Skyline) (Fall 2:16) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale Boyle introduces 'Greater Idaho' proposal to begin discussions with Oregon Legislature HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rigby downs unbeaten Thunder Ridge in district semis HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley defeats Idaho Falls, moves on to district finals Lessons from Las Vegas: Former coroner speaks to Idaho county leaders about preparing for a mass fatality event Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
