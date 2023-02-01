Wednesday's results.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 75, LEADORE 64: Megan Moore finished with 26 points, including 20 in the second half, as the Miners advanced in the 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament.
Rylee Teichert added 16 points.
Mackenzie Mackay scored 22 points for Leadore and Sadie Bird added 19 points.
The Miners (20-3) will play top seed Rockland next Thursday in the district championship game.
Leadore (16-4) plays the winner of Thursday's Clark County vs. Sho-Ban game on Saturday.
GRACE 64, BUTTE COUNTY 26: Nine different players scored for the Pirates, but it wasn't enough against top-seeded Grace in the 1AD1 District 5-6 tournament.
Butte County plays Challis Friday with the winner advancing to face Grace in the district championship game on Monday.
Darci Bogart led the Pirates wiht five points.
Scores
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Rockland 51, Watersprings 16
Boys basketball
MACKAY 67, LEADORE 45: Koden Krosch led the Miners with 23 points and Kaizer Summers added 19 and Angel Mercado scored 13.
John Herbst topped Leadore with 21 points.
Mackay (9-7, 4-4) has won four straight and hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.
Leadore (11-6, 3-5) is at Challis on Thursday.
HILLCREST 68, SKYLINE 48: Kobe Kesler finished with 21 points and Isaac Davis added 14 in the conference win for the Knights.
George Price led the Grizzlies with 16 points.
Hillcrest (17-1, 7-0) hosts Blackfoot on Friday. Skyline (6-12, 3-4) is at Bonneville on Friday.
Scores
Ririe 50, North Fremont 44
Blackfoot 77, Idaho Falls 55
Firth 58, West Jefferson 46
Madison 47, Highland 39
Rigby 65, Thunder Ridge 63
Butte County 66, Camas County 50
Wrestling
SALMON 6, WEST JEFFERSON 0 (GIRLS)
100
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) over Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) (Fall 3:04)
THUNDER RIDGE 16, WEST JEFFERSON 0 (GIRLS)
100
Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) vs. Unknown
107
Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) over Catherine Montalvan (West Jefferson) (MD 13-0)
114
Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) over Skyler Crandall (West Jefferson) (Fall 2:58)
114
Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) over Madison Barzee (West Jefferson) (Fall 4:16)
RIGBY 9, MADISON 6 (GIRLS)
126
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) over Lisette Perez (Madison) (Dec 2-1)
138
Kinlee Lynes (Rigby) over Coralynn Glass (Madison) (Fall 1:50)
182
Dallas Clark (Madison) over Caroline Huml (Rigby) (Fall 5:21)
BLACKFOOT 21, IDAHO FALLS 9
106
Zora Dickinson (Idaho Falls) over Jaymie Johnson (Blackfoot) (Dec 9-8)
113
Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Mason Hansen (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:52)
138
Osei Burns (Blackfoot) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:42)
145
Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) over Mauricio Camacho (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:37)
152
Baylin Palmer (Blackfoot) over Jakob Jenks (Idaho Falls) (Dec 16-11)
285
Sean Schrock (Blackfoot) over Abel Doyle (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:06)
NORTH FREMONT 48, CHALLIS 30
138
Bronc Cordingley (North Fremont) over Bronc Jensen (Challis) (Fall 2:24)
145
Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) over Taegan Sessions (North Fremont) (Dec 9-5)
152
Andrew Martin (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
160
Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
170
Rigin Dixon (Challis) over Unknown (For.)
182
Aedan Baker (Challis) over Jace Marsden (North Fremont) (Fall 3:45)
195
Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Drake Beason (Challis) (Fall 1:33)
220
Will Carter (Challis) over Colton Carter (North Fremont) (Fall 3:03)
285
Will Whittier (Challis) over Kolton Vernon (North Fremont) (SV-1 4-4)
98
Caleb Fransen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Bryce Jensen (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
113
Double Forfeit
120
Carson Hill (North Fremont) over Kanyon Hohnstein (Challis) (Fall 3:12)
126
Travis Lloyd (Challis) over Unknown (For.)
132
Hunter Hogle (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
BONNEVILLE 56, SHELLEY 24
98
Mason Hillier (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
106
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Johnny Behm (Shelley) (MD 21-7)
113
Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) over J`Don Coleman (Shelley) (Fall 0:39)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) (Fall 4:48)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Axxel Landon (Bonneville) (TF 18-2 6:00)
132
Lucas Click (Shelley) over Connor Hagen (Bonneville) (Fall 3:12)
138
Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Kodey Murphy (Shelley) (MD 8-0)
145
Drew Beck (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
152
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Koby Gould (Bonneville) (SV-1 9-7)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Maddox Jones (Bonneville) (MD 12-3)
170
Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
182
Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) over Jacob Meek (Shelley) (Fall 5:11)
195
Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
220
Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) over Anthony Hackman (Shelley) (Fall 3:06)
285
Ethan Cross (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
