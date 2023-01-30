Monday's results.
Girls basketball
2A District 6 tournament
FIRTH 44, WEST JEFFERSON 33: Emrey Guthrie led the Cougars with 16 points and Bridget Leslie added 11 in the 2A District 6 tournament opener. Daytona Folkman also scored eight points for Firth.
Jordyn Torgerson topped West Jefferson with 14 points and Maggie Barrientos scored 10.
Firth led 28-20 at halftime.
Firth (10-11) plays at North Fremont on Tuesday. West Jefferson (6-16) hosts Salmon on Tuesday.
1AD1 District 5-6 tournament
BUTTE COUNTY 50, CHALLIS 33: Tavie Rogers led the Pirates with 11 points as 10 different players scored in the tournament opener.
Sadie Taylor led Challis with 12 points and Cat Daugherty added nine points.
Butte County (6-16) plays top seeded Grace Wednesday at Thunder Ridge HS. Challis (7-13) plays the loser of Butte County/Grace on Friday.
Scores
Girls basketball
2A District 6 tournament
Ririe 54, Salmon 32
Wrestling
Saturday recap
Red Halverson Invitational
Teams: 1. Minico 242.5 2. Nampa 230 3. La Grande 171.5 4. Bishop Kelly 163 5. Mountain View 123.5 6. Bonneville 118.5 7. Highland 113 7. Middleton 113 9. Snake River 105.5 10. Madison 101 11. Jerome 101 12. Shelley 65 13. Glenns Ferry 59.5 14. Rocky Mountain 58.5 15. Kuna 55 16. Skyline 48 17. Centennial 47 18. Twin Falls 46 19. Preston 45 20. Ridgevue 39 21. Aberdeen 36.5 22. Idaho Falls 32.5 23. Soda Springs 31 24. Century 29 25. West Jefferson 26 26. Burley 24 27. Canyon Ridge 15 27. Timberline 15 29. Kimberly 14 30. Rigby 9 31. Skyview 8.5 32. Wendell 8 33. Filer 3. 34. Wood River 1.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
2nd Place - Bragen Anderson of La Grande High School
3rd Place - Ilan Shank of Nampa
4th Place - Mikael Teague of Minico
5th Place - Henry Thomas of Glenns Ferry High School
6th Place - Greyson Peterson of Madison
1st Place Match
Sawyer Anderson (Highland) 36-4, Fr. over Bragen Anderson (La Grande High School) 20-9, Fr. (MD 16-8)
3rd Place Match
Ilan Shank (Nampa) 26-4, Fr. over Mikael Teague (Minico) 26-5, Fr. (Fall 2:18)
5th Place Match
Henry Thomas (Glenns Ferry High School) 29-7, Fr. over Greyson Peterson (Madison) 24-14, Fr. (M. For.)
106
1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
2nd Place - Greyson Molina of Minico
3rd Place - Vincent Contreras of Nampa
4th Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry High School
5th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain High School
6th Place - Teague Jensen of Madison
1st Place Match
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 33-1, So. over Greyson Molina (Minico) 33-5, So. (MD 16-3)
3rd Place Match
Vincent Contreras (Nampa) 22-4, Fr. over Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry High School) 28-7, So. (TB-1 3-2)
5th Place Match
Chase Jensen (Rocky Mountain High School) 25-9, Jr. over Teague Jensen (Madison) 20-14, So. (Fall 3:30)
113
1st Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa
2nd Place - Braeten Jorgensen of Centennial High School
3rd Place - Tristan Vega of Burley
4th Place - Alijah Macias of Nampa
5th Place - Colton Livingston of La Grande High School
6th Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Aulani Macias (Nampa) 13-6, Jr. over Braeten Jorgensen (Centennial High School) 24-8, Jr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
Tristan Vega (Burley) 16-3, Fr. over Alijah Macias (Nampa) 19-8, So. (Fall 3:49)
5th Place Match
Colton Livingston (La Grande High School) 10-4, Fr. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 24-15, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
120
1st Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
2nd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
3rd Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry High School
4th Place - Jace Leavitt of Snake River
5th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
6th Place - Jabyn Kemble of Middleton
1st Place Match
Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 25-7, Sr. over Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 29-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Price Thomas (Glenns Ferry High School) 37-8, Jr. over Jace Leavitt (Snake River) 27-11, So. (Fall 2:58)
5th Place Match
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 33-11, Jr. over Jabyn Kemble (Middleton) 25-12, So. (Dec 8-3)
126
1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly High School
2nd Place - Kai Carson of La Grande High School
3rd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
4th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
5th Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
6th Place - Clark Petersen of Shelley
1st Place Match
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly High School) 34-3, So. over Kai Carson (La Grande High School) 28-1, Jr. (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match
Jose Contreras (Minico) 32-5, Sr. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 32-4, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
5th Place Match
Cole Currin (Kuna) 27-9, Jr. over Clark Petersen (Shelley) 26-13, So. (Dec 7-3)
132
1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
2nd Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
3rd Place - Jacob Castagneto of Bishop Kelly High School
4th Place - Tommy Belding of La Grande High School
5th Place - Tucker Arthur of Minico
6th Place - Akio Sanders of Nampa
1st Place Match
Carson Exferd (Nampa) 25-7, Jr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 37-6, Sr. (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Castagneto (Bishop Kelly High School) 32-6, Jr. over Tommy Belding (La Grande High School) 27-4, Fr. (MD 16-2)
5th Place Match
Tucker Arthur (Minico) 25-12, So. over Akio Sanders (Nampa) 15-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:56 (15-0))
138
1st Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly High School
2nd Place - Joshua Collins of La Grande High School
3rd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
4th Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
5th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
6th Place - Adrien Wess of Mountain View High School
1st Place Match
Manuel Valdez (Bishop Kelly High School) 34-4, Jr. over Joshua Collins (La Grande High School) 19-4, Sr. (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match
Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 27-6, Sr. over Joseph Terry (Minico) 36-3, Sr. (Dec 12-10)
5th Place Match
Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 18-6, Jr. over Adrien Wess (Mountain View High School) 25-10, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
145
1st Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls
2nd Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River
3rd Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico
4th Place - Guiseppe Guerra of Mountain View High School
5th Place - Joseph Mozes Jimenez of Nampa
6th Place - Patrick Lakey of Centennial High School
1st Place Match
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) 36-6, So. over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Kale Osterhout (Minico) 26-9, Sr. over Guiseppe Guerra (Mountain View High School) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Joseph Mozes Jimenez (Nampa) 18-10, Sr. over Patrick Lakey (Centennial High School) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 2:28)
152
1st Place - Jadon Skellenger of Bishop Kelly High School
2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
3rd Place - Jean-Luc Guerra of Mountain View High School
4th Place - Zakin Bolander of Ridgevue High School
5th Place - Levi Belnap of Snake River
6th Place - Ridge Kehr of La Grande High School
1st Place Match
Jadon Skellenger (Bishop Kelly High School) 36-0, Jr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 33-4, Jr. (MD 19-6)
3rd Place Match
Jean-Luc Guerra (Mountain View High School) 30-5, So. over Zakin Bolander (Ridgevue High School) 24-15, Sr. (Dec 12-6)
5th Place Match
Levi Belnap (Snake River) 37-4, Sr. over Ridge Kehr (La Grande High School) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
160
1st Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa
2nd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
3rd Place - Joseph Hippler of Bishop Kelly High School
4th Place - Calvin Fillmore of Rocky Mountain High School
5th Place - Seiya Thompson of Bishop Kelly High School
6th Place - Ben Hill of Shelley
1st Place Match
Jonathan Seamons (Nampa) 27-6, Jr. over Paxton Twiss (Minico) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Hippler (Bishop Kelly High School) 27-10, Sr. over Calvin Fillmore (Rocky Mountain High School) 24-12, Sr. (Inj. 4:50)
5th Place Match
Seiya Thompson (Bishop Kelly High School) 33-11, Jr. over Ben Hill (Shelley) 25-17, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
170
1st Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
2nd Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
3rd Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline
4th Place - Kyson Anderson of Minico
5th Place - Cole Shafer of La Grande High School
6th Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 26-3, Sr. over Treven Hokland (Middleton) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Xander Zollinger (Skyline) 22-9, Jr. over Kyson Anderson (Minico) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
Cole Shafer (La Grande High School) 24-5, Sr. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 27-13, Jr. (M. For.)
182
1st Place - Micah Serr of Preston
2nd Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
3rd Place - Reed Hansen of Madison
4th Place - Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville
5th Place - Jacob King of Mountain View High School
6th Place - James Noorlander of Twin Falls
1st Place Match
Micah Serr (Preston) 47-1, Jr. over Spencer Pease (Minico) 23-5, Jr. (Fall 5:40)
3rd Place Match
Reed Hansen (Madison) 15-5, Sr. over Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 11-4)
5th Place Match
Jacob King (Mountain View High School) 28-13, Sr. over James Noorlander (Twin Falls) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
195
1st Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
2nd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson High School
3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
4th Place - Troy Grizzle of Mountain View High School
5th Place - Jarett Armstrong of La Grande High School
6th Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa
1st Place Match
Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 27-2, So. over Jason Buxton (West Jefferson High School) 30-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 30-2, Jr. over Troy Grizzle (Mountain View High School) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Jarett Armstrong (La Grande High School) 24-6, Sr. over Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 26-8, Sr. (SV-1 9-7)
220
1st Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
2nd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
3rd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
4th Place - Dylan Anderton of Snake River
5th Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton
6th Place - Cristian Ortiz of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
Eli Anderton (Highland) 28-4, Sr. over Garrett Vail (Minico) 35-1, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline) 25-7, Sr. over Dylan Anderton (Snake River) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Cash Weeks (Middleton) 27-4, Jr. over Cristian Ortiz (Aberdeen) 16-9, Sr. (Fall 3:15)
285
1st Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View High School
2nd Place - Christian Janis of Twin Falls
3rd Place - Braden Moore of Mountain View High School
4th Place - Caden Cottle of Madison
5th Place - Aiden McGinnis of Mountain View High School
6th Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa
1st Place Match
Shilo Jones (Mountain View High School) 31-2, Jr. over Christian Janis (Twin Falls) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 3:51)
3rd Place Match
Braden Moore (Mountain View High School) 26-3, Sr. over Caden Cottle (Madison) 16-6, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
5th Place Match
Aiden McGinnis (Mountain View High School) 21-9, Jr. over Payton Gunter (Nampa) 13-7, Sr. (M. For.)
