Monday's results
Girls basketball
Top-seeded Grace downed Butte County 54-33 in Monday's 1AD1 District 5-6 championship game.
Tavie Rogers led the Pirates with 13 points and Sarah Knight added 10.
Butte County ends the season 7-18.
Boys basketball
MACKAY, TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN 64: Koden Krosch led four Miners in double figures with 22 points.
Kaizer Summers scored 13, Angel Mercado and Ruger Nicholls finished with 11 points.
Weekend recap
Boys basketball
Watersprings 74, Salmon 37
Sugar-Salem 48, Kimberly 36
Minico 57, Shelley 35
North Fremont 81, Aberdeen 76
Girls basketball
Watersprings 44, North Gem 31
Leadore 63, Sho-Ban 54
Butte County 61, Challis 34
North Fremont 46, Firth 31
Teton 60, South Fremont 41
Thunder Ridge 55, Madison 39
Wrestling
MADISON 18, IDAHO FALLS 6 (GIRLS)
126
Lisette Perez (Madison) over Unknown (For.)
132
Emi Wynne Stokes (Madison) over McKayla Going (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:11)
132
Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) over Coralynn Glass (Madison) (Fall 1:16)
235
Dallas Clark (Madison) over Leslie Stephens (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:33)
CHALLIS INVITATIONAL
Teams: 1. Ririe 197.5 2. Emmett 138 3. West Side 133 4. Sugar-Salem 114 5. Twin Falls 113.5 6. Bonneville 103.5 7. Clearwater Valley 103 8. Canyon Ridge 102.5 9. Firth 83 10. Glenns Ferry 73 11. Challis 62.5 12. West Jefferson 57 13. Salmon 37 14. Parma 33 15. Grangeville 24.5 16. Hillcrest 24 17. Jerome 22 18. 20.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Breylon Moon of Ririe
2nd Place - Colter Barzee of West Side
3rd Place - Henry Thomas of Glenns Ferry
4th Place - Kaden Schaff of Grangeville
1st Place Match
Breylon Moon (Ririe) 47-6, Fr. over Colter Barzee (West Side) 19-6, Fr. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
Henry Thomas (Glenns Ferry) 32-8, Fr. over Kaden Schaff (Grangeville) 25-4, Fr. (SV-1 5-3)
100G
1st Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon
2nd Place - Alena Messerli of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Aly Stewart of Ririe
4th Place - Jorja Requiron of Ririe
Round 1
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 32-3, So. over Jorja Requiron (Ririe) 11-17, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-2))
Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) 26-10, Fr. over Aly Stewart (Ririe) 19-9, So. (Fall 3:35)
Round 2
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 32-3, So. over Aly Stewart (Ririe) 19-9, So. (Dec 8-2)
Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) 26-10, Fr. over Jorja Requiron (Ririe) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 3:51)
Round 3
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 32-3, So. over Alena Messerli (West Jefferson) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
Aly Stewart (Ririe) 19-9, So. over Jorja Requiron (Ririe) 11-17, Fr. (Dec 19-18)
106
1st Place - Blake Koyle of Gooding
2nd Place - Tayven Kunz of Ririe
3rd Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry
4th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
Blake Koyle (Gooding) 37-7, So. over Tayven Kunz (Ririe) 37-11, So. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry) 31-8, So. over Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
107G
1st Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest
2nd Place - Dahlia Yerby of Emmett
3rd Place - Hilary J Vargas of West Jefferson
4th Place - Daniele Holt of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest) 24-2, Sr. over Dahlia Yerby (Emmett) 20-5, So. (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
Hilary J Vargas (West Jefferson) 23-13, Jr. over Daniele Holt (Canyon Ridge) 13-10, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
113
1st Place - Jack Schwendiman of Ririe
2nd Place - Brylee Ganske of Salmon
3rd Place - Cole Newell of Emmett
4th Place - Hector Silvas of Firth
1st Place Match
Jack Schwendiman (Ririe) 41-6, Fr. over Brylee Ganske (Salmon) 31-9, So. (Fall 6:00)
3rd Place Match
Cole Newell (Emmett) 3-1, . over Hector Silvas (Firth) 16-20, So. (Fall 3:13)
114
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kadence Beck of Grangeville
2nd Place - Samantha Roberts of West Side
3rd Place - Madison Barzee of West Jefferson
4th Place - Sabina Bennetts of Challis
1st Place Match
Kadence Beck (Grangeville) 39-1, Sr. over Samantha Roberts (West Side) 18-12, Sr. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
Madison Barzee (West Jefferson) 17-7, Fr. over Sabina Bennetts (Challis) 13-12, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
120
1st Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Gage Vasquez of Firth
3rd Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville
4th Place - Treagan Harris of Ririe
1st Place Match
Price Thomas (Glenns Ferry) 40-8, Jr. over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 12-4, Sr. (MD 17-5)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 14-5, Sr. over Treagan Harris (Ririe) 43-14, So. (Fall 2:18)
120G
1st Place - Madeline Hatchett of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Macey Miller of Jerome
3rd Place - Holli Schumacher of Grangeville
4th Place - Billie Rinderknecht of Ririe
1st Place Match
Madeline Hatchett (Glenns Ferry) 18-10, Fr. over Macey Miller (Jerome) 11-7, Jr. (Dec 17-10)
3rd Place Match
Holli Schumacher (Grangeville) 25-13, Sr. over Billie Rinderknecht (Ririe) 28-13, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
126
1st Place - Stellar Tew of West Side
2nd Place - Zander Yearsley of Ririe
3rd Place - Carter Brittain of Firth
4th Place - Mac Hall of West Jefferson
1st Place Match
Stellar Tew (West Side) 34-11, So. over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) 32-20, So. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Carter Brittain (Firth) 20-12, So. over Mac Hall (West Jefferson) 21-23, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
126G
1st Place - Sesha Beckstead of West Side
2nd Place - Alpine Brown of Canyon Ridge
3rd Place - Millie Zohner of Ririe
4th Place - Britney Munoz of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Sesha Beckstead (West Side) 16-7, Sr. over Alpine Brown (Canyon Ridge) 26-18, Jr. (Fall 4:22)
3rd Place Match
Millie Zohner (Ririe) 6-20, So. over Britney Munoz (Canyon Ridge) 16-17, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
132
1st Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
2nd Place - Roan Larsen of Firth
3rd Place - LUIS MARTINEZ of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Joey Hansen of West Side
1st Place Match
Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 39-5, Sr. over Roan Larsen (Firth) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
LUIS MARTINEZ (Canyon Ridge) 28-5, Sr. over Joey Hansen (West Side) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 1:51)
132G
1st Place - Gianna Coburn of Emmett
2nd Place - Madison Pratt of Canyon Ridge
3rd Place - Emily Helm of Ririe
4th Place - Morgan Pack of Grangeville
1st Place Match
Gianna Coburn (Emmett) 22-7, So. over Madison Pratt (Canyon Ridge) 27-18, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Emily Helm (Ririe) 10-21, Jr. over Morgan Pack (Grangeville) 4-18, So. (Fall 3:43)
138
1st Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis
2nd Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley
3rd Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe
4th Place - Boone McMillian of Emmett
1st Place Match
Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 20-11, Sr. over Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) 37-5, Sr. (Fall 5:32)
3rd Place Match
Dennis Barnett (Ririe) 20-10, Sr. over Boone McMillian (Emmett) 20-17, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
138G
1st Place - Kadee Haderlie of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Celestial Westover of West Side
3rd Place - Aya Graviet of Emmett
4th Place - Francyska Vis of Ririe
Round 1
Kadee Haderlie (Canyon Ridge) 30-17, Jr. over Celestial Westover (West Side) 2-1, So. (Dec 7-5)
Aya Graviet (Emmett) 6-15, Jr. over Francyska Vis (Ririe) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 3:37)
Round 2
Kadee Haderlie (Canyon Ridge) 30-17, Jr. over Francyska Vis (Ririe) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
Celestial Westover (West Side) 2-1, So. over Aya Graviet (Emmett) 6-15, Jr. (Fall 5:33)
Round 3
Kadee Haderlie (Canyon Ridge) 30-17, Jr. over Aya Graviet (Emmett) 6-15, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
Celestial Westover (West Side) 2-1, So. over Francyska Vis (Ririe) 5-19, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
145
1st Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
2nd Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Callen Conklin of Emmett
4th Place - Behdad Ahwazi of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Austin Machen (Ririe) 50-5, Sr. over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Callen Conklin (Emmett) 23-6, Sr. over Behdad Ahwazi (Canyon Ridge) 29-14, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
145G
1st Place - Heather Byrne of Bonneville
2nd Place - La`Kya Jackson of Canyon Ridge
3rd Place - Macy Morrow of Clearwater Valley
4th Place - Jaden Coburn of Emmett
1st Place Match
Heather Byrne (Bonneville) 18-12, So. over La`Kya Jackson (Canyon Ridge) 28-7, So. (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match
Macy Morrow (Clearwater Valley) 4-12, Sr. over Jaden Coburn (Emmett) 10-14, So. (M. For.)
152
1st Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
2nd Place - Dawson Conklin of Emmett
3rd Place - Tanner Eldredge of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Jake Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
1st Place Match
Hyrum Boone (Ririe) 50-2, Sr. over Dawson Conklin (Emmett) 27-11, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Tanner Eldredge (Canyon Ridge) 20-8, Sr. over Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) 31-11, So. (Fall 1:25)
152G
1st Place - Bre Arrowsmith of Ririe
2nd Place - Gracin Dennis of Emmett
3rd Place - Sophia Bradbury of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Eliza Dugan of Jerome
1st Place Match
Bre Arrowsmith (Ririe) 23-4, So. over Gracin Dennis (Emmett) 14-10, So. (Fall 0:27)
3rd Place Match
Sophia Bradbury (Canyon Ridge) 17-7, Jr. over Eliza Dugan (Jerome) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 2:09)
160
1st Place - Colten Gundersen of West Side
2nd Place - John Reimers of Emmett
3rd Place - Treyson Barnes of Bonneville
4th Place - Evan Weber of Parma
1st Place Match
Colten Gundersen (West Side) 25-4, Jr. over John Reimers (Emmett) 26-9, Sr. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) 29-13, Sr. over Evan Weber (Parma) 10-5, Sr. (Inj. 1:00)
165G
1st Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville
3rd Place - Elena Koch of Jerome
4th Place - Morgan Going of Hillcrest
Round 1
Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge) 32-8, So. over Morgan Going (Hillcrest) 4-12, So. (Fall 2:31)
Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 6-2, Sr. over Elena Koch (Jerome) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
Round 2
Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge) 32-8, So. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 0:58)
Elena Koch (Jerome) 6-12, Fr. over Morgan Going (Hillcrest) 4-12, So. (Fall 3:11)
Round 3
Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge) 32-8, So. over Elena Koch (Jerome) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:09)
Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 6-2, Sr. over Morgan Going (Hillcrest) 4-12, So. (Fall 0:52)
170
1st Place - Connor Claborn of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Declan Harris of Ririe
3rd Place - Benson Hatch of Twin Falls
4th Place - Anthony Carter of Clearwater Valley
1st Place Match
Connor Claborn (Canyon Ridge) 28-7, Jr. over Declan Harris (Ririe) 36-12, Sr. (Dec 11-10)
3rd Place Match
Benson Hatch (Twin Falls) 18-15, Sr. over Anthony Carter (Clearwater Valley) 22-6, Sr. (MD 12-1)
182
1st Place - Bass Myers of Clearwater Valley
2nd Place - James Noorlander of Twin Falls
3rd Place - Aedan Baker of Challis
4th Place - Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Bass Myers (Clearwater Valley) 36-4, Jr. over James Noorlander (Twin Falls) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
3rd Place Match
Aedan Baker (Challis) 28-6, Sr. over Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 31-12, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
185G
1st Place - Josslyn Blair of Jerome
2nd Place - Jasmine Hansen of West Side
3rd Place - forfeit forfeit of Canyon Ridge
Round 1
Josslyn Blair (Jerome) 17-7, So. over Jasmine Hansen (West Side) 3-11, So. (Fall 0:21)
forfeit forfeit (Canyon Ridge) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)
Round 2
Josslyn Blair (Jerome) 17-7, So. over forfeit forfeit (Canyon Ridge) 0-2, . (Bye)
Jasmine Hansen (West Side) 3-11, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Josslyn Blair (Jerome) 17-7, So. over () , . (Bye)
Jasmine Hansen (West Side) 3-11, So. over forfeit forfeit (Canyon Ridge) 0-2, . (Bye)
195
1st Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
3rd Place - MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Ricardo Garcia of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) 39-2, Sr. over Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) 35-3, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN (Canyon Ridge) 23-18, Sr. over Ricardo Garcia (Canyon Ridge) 28-11, So. (MD 13-0)
220
1st Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
2nd Place - Porter Whipple of Clearwater Valley
3rd Place - Layne Schulz of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Jason Vazquez of Jerome
1st Place Match
Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) 26-6, Sr. over Porter Whipple (Clearwater Valley) 17-2, Jr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
Layne Schulz (Canyon Ridge) 23-18, Jr. over Jason Vazquez (Jerome) 13-10, So. (TB-1 3-5)
235G
1st Place - Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Alexandra Wright of Emmett
3rd Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon
Round 1
Hildee Foster (Salmon) 11-5, So. over () , . (Bye)
Kihnamy Walter (Canyon Ridge) 22-8, Sr. over Alexandra Wright (Emmett) 12-7, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
Round 2
Alexandra Wright (Emmett) 12-7, Sr. over Hildee Foster (Salmon) 11-5, So. (TB-1 4-2)
Kihnamy Walter (Canyon Ridge) 22-8, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Kihnamy Walter (Canyon Ridge) 22-8, Sr. over Hildee Foster (Salmon) 11-5, So. (Fall 3:04)
Alexandra Wright (Emmett) 12-7, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
285
1st Place - Christian Janis of Twin Falls
2nd Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Aaron McDaniel of West Side
4th Place - Ethan Cross of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Christian Janis (Twin Falls) 33-10, Sr. over Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
Aaron McDaniel (West Side) 10-2, Jr. over Ethan Cross (Bonneville) 11-9, Jr. (MD 10-1)
RIGBY 12, IDAHO FALLS 6 (GIRLS)
132
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) over McKayla Going (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:59)
138
Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) over Kinlee Lynes (Rigby) (Fall 0:57)
185
Caroline Huml (Rigby) over Brooklyn Richards (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:54)
RIGBY 12, SKYLINE 6 (GIRLS)
132
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) over Abby Wegner (Skyline) (Fall 1:23)
165
Itzel Espinoza (Skyline) over Paige Siddoway (Rigby) (Fall 1:46)
185
Caroline Huml (Rigby) over Mylah Ramirez (Skyline) (Fall 2:19)
