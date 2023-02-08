Wednesday's results.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 84, IDAHO FALLS 39: Isaac Davis finished with 18 points and three other players scored double figures as the Knights ran their win streak to six straight.
Ike Sutton scored 14 points, Titan Larsen scored 13 points and Talen Tayler added 11.
Bradley Elison topped the Tigers with 14 points, including hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.
The Knights (19-1, 9-0) finish the regular season Friday when they host Shelley. Idaho Falls (3-17, 1-8) finished the regular season Friday at Bonneville.
Scores
Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45
Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32
Ririe 44, Firth 34
Sugar-Salem 70, South Fremont 31
Wrestling
SHELLEY 65, HILLCREST 12
98
Bodee Green (Hillcrest) over Unknown (For.)
106
Johnny Behm (Shelley) over Gabriel Liester (Hillcrest) (TF 16-1 5:00)
113
J`Don Coleman (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Carson Smith (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:46)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) (Fall 5:26)
132
Kodey Murphy (Shelley) over Jared Zirker (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:17)
138
Lucas Click (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
145
Aydan Mathews (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
152
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Austin Reeves (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:43)
170
Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Carter McGammon (Shelley) (Fall 2:51)
182
Double Forfeit
195
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Jeremiah Morris (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:16)
220
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) over Landon Murphy (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:33)
285
Double Forfeit
MALAD 78, NORTH FREMONT 6
126
Zach Mills (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
132
Sam Willie (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
138
Gabe Hooste (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
145
Kole Willie (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
152
Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) over Ayden Nunez (North Fremont) (Fall 1:50)
160
Hunter Wray (Malad) over Sam Moon (North Fremont) (Fall 2:48)
170
Rydon Montgomery (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
182
Blaiz Wright (Malad) over Jace Marsden (North Fremont) (Fall 4:28)
195
Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Caleb Mathews (Malad) (Fall 1:24)
220
Mayson Brees (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
285
Double Forfeit
98
Jack Willie (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
106
Porter Mills (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
113
Tommy Angell (Malad) over Saul Labra (North Fremont) (Fall 3:05)
120
Trevor Mills (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
SNAKE RIVER 73, NORTH FREMONT 12
132
Daute DeGiulio (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
138
Easton Gardner (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
145
Gary Hunter (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
152
Levi Belnap (Snake River) over Ayden Nunez (North Fremont) (TF 17-2 2:38)
160
Daniel Molina (Snake River) over Sam Moon (North Fremont) (Dec 9-5)
170
Wyatt Samargis (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jace Marsden (North Fremont) over Bridger Barney (Snake River) (Fall 0:55)
195
Orrin Miller (North Fremont) over Jake Gibson (Snake River) (Fall 1:39)
220
Dylan Anderton (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
285
Joshua Curzon (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
98
Joseph West (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
106
Landon Huffman (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
113
Kelton Reynolds (Snake River) over Saul Labra (North Fremont) (Fall 3:10)
120
Jace Leavitt (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
126
Camron Vail (Snake River) over Unknown (For.)
BLACKFOOT 40, BONNEVILLE 39
145
Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Koby Gould (Bonneville) (MD 15-5)
152
Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Maddox Jones (Bonneville) (Dec 5-3)
160
Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) over Tyson Rich (Bonneville) (Fall 3:05)
170
Dawandey Dilus (Blackfoot) over Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) (Fall 4:25)
182
Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.)
195
Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
220
Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:31)
285
Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) over Landon Carlile (Bonneville) (Fall 1:15)
98
Mason Hillier (Bonneville) over Aiden Allen (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:42)
106
Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) (TF 19-3 2:57)
113
Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) over Ty Adams (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:08)
120
Sam Smith (Blackfoot) over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) (Fall 1:44)
126
Brayden Cosens (Blackfoot) over Axxel Landon (Bonneville) (Dec 9-2)
132
Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:00)
138
Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Aiden Anguiano (Blackfoot) (MD 12-2)
BONNEVILLE 30, BLACKFOOT 0 (GIRLS)
114
Whittney Hillier (Bonneville) over Addi Adams (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:27)
120
Kayla Vail (Bonneville) over Ava Savage (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:03)
132
Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) over Erica Crapo (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:55)
152
Heather Byrne (Bonneville) over Milagros Bartolo (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:37)
165
Lillee Olague (Bonneville) over Milagros Bartolo (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:29)
HIGHLAND 52, THUNDER RIDGE 34
145
Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) over Trayson Whitworth (Highland) (Fall 3:06)
152
Landon Saunders (Highland) over Braxton Skerjanc (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:04)
160
Devin Dobson (Highland) over Elijah Beck (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:40)
170
Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:29)
182
Colton George (Highland) over Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:02)
195
Anson Ferguson (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
220
Eli Anderton (Highland) over Owen Ward (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:09)
285
Seth Mann (Thunder Ridge) over Landon Kam (Highland) (Fall 4:27)
98
Sawyer Anderson (Highland) over Kaden Scott (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:32)
106
Derek Williams (Highland) over Jackson Boyle (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:00)
113
Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) over Andrew Roth (Highland) (Fall 0:23)
120
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over Tucker Murray (Highland) (Fall 1:21)
126
Cuyler Johnston (Highland) over Tate Funderburg (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:24)
132
Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge) over Casey Harman (Highland) (MD 13-1)
138
Payson Solomon (Highland) over Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) (MD 11-3)
