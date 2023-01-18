HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys improve to 13-0 POST REGISTER Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Boys basketballHILLCREST 92, IDAHO FALLS 51: Ike Sutton finished with 28 points and Kobe Kesler added 23 as the Knights rolled to a conference win.Easton Watkins led the Tigers with 12 points and Trey Pyper added 11.Hillcrest (13-0, 4-0) is at Madison on Thursday. Idaho Falls (1-12, 0-4) hosts Bonneville on Thursday.Girls basketballSOUTH FREMONT 51, FIRTH 44: Firth rallied from a 12-point deficit but it wasn't enough as South Fremont held on for the non-conference win.Brianne Bailey led South Fremont with 12 points, Berklee Yancey finished with 10 and Lily Christensen added nine points.Macie Mecham topped Firth with nine points and Daytona Folkman finished with seven.Firth (7-10) plays at West Jefferson on Saturday. South Fremont (6-9) hosts Teton on Thursday.ROCKLAND 44, MACKAY 34: Megan Moore scored 16 points and Rylee Teichert added 12 points for the Miners in a key 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference showdown.Mackay (15-3, 8-1) is at Butte County on Friday.WrestlingFIRTH 54, SALMON 24152Ashton Allen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)160Beau Ringel (Firth) over Unknown (For.)170Double Forfeit182Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) over Unknown (For.)195Gavin Grebstad (Firth) over Unknown (For.)220Hildee Foster (Salmon) over Unknown (For.)285Spencer Mundt (Firth) over Unknown (For.)98Cristian Garcia (Firth) over Unknown (For.)106Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) over Unknown (For.)113Brylee Ganske (Salmon) over Hector Silvas (Firth) (Fall 4:01)120Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.)126Carter Brittain (Firth) over Aiden Oliverson (Salmon) (Fall 0:00)132Roan Larsen (Firth) over TJ Smith (Salmon) (Fall 3:11)138Carter Caywood (Salmon) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 3:34)145Double ForfeitScoresBoys basketballTeton 73, Aberdeen 64Blackfoot 72, Bonneville 60Shelley 52, Skyline 48Madison 51, Thunder Ridge 49 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls man reportedly raped girl multiple times for five years Prosecutors: Vallow intended to kill children, 'boyfriend's wife' Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys improve to 13-0 2023 State of the City Address to be held in new location Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
