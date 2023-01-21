HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys rebound from first loss POST REGISTER Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's resultsBoys basketballHILLCREST 68, SHELLEY 39: Kobe Kesler scored 21 points and Isaac Davis and Talen Taylor added 12 each as the Knights got back in the win column after having their 37-game win streak snapped.Nate Nelson led the Russets with 11 points.Hillcrest (14-1, 5-0) is at Preston on Wednesday. Shelley (5-9, 3-2) hosts Century on Wednesday.Girls basketballDIETRICH 54, BUTTE COUNTY 47: Sarah Knight led the Pirates with 11 points and Darci Bogart and Alyse Hanse added eight points.Butte County hosts Grace on Friday.ScoresBoys basketballWatersprings 64, Hansen 58 OTMackay 49, Leadore 20Madison 65, Bonneville 40Butte County 58, Murtaugh 35Girls basketballRirie 41, North Fremont 38Sugar-Salem 66, Teton 59Firth 52, West Jefferson 29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
