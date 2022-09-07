HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys soccer earns shutout win POST REGISTER Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.Boys soccerHILLCREST 5, SKYLINE 0: The Knights led 2-0 at the half and pulled away in the second. Isai Espinosa scored twice and Emmett Gudmundson, Nathan Herrera, Isaac Woolley each found the net.Zackary Stephens made six saves in goal.Hillcrest (3-0-2, 2-0-0) is at Blackfoot on Saturday. Skyline (0-6, 0-2) hosts Shelley on Friday.ScoresVolleyballSkyline 3, Shelley 0Madison 3, Pocatello 0Sugar-Salem 2, Skyline 0Girls soccerHighland 8, Madison 0Boys soccerMadison 3, Highland 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.