Wednesday's results.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 78, RIGBY 45: Kobe Kesler hit 10 of 14 shots including three of four 3-pointers to lead the Knights with 23 points in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Talan Taylor finished with 23 points and Isaac Davis scored 10 as the Knights improved to 6-0.
Noah Nunez led Rigby (5-1) with 17 points.
Rigby is at Blackfoot on Friday. Hillcrest hosts Bonneville on Friday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 59, Madison 55
Highland 58, Bonneville 56
Teton 62, West Jefferson 57
Girls basketball
West Jefferson 45, Butte County 34
Wrestling
SHELLEY 57, POCATELLO 23
113
John Adam (Pocatello) over J`Don Coleman (Shelley) (Fall 0:00)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Kaden Bunderson (Pocatello) (Dec 5-4)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
132
Dregun Hill (Shelley) over Dylan Olson (Pocatello) (Fall 4:00)
138
Kodey Murphy (Shelley) over Gavin Mowrey (Pocatello) (Fall 3:10)
145
Lucas Click (Shelley) over Taysom Lewis (Pocatello) (Fall 0:59)
152
Dennis Ward (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Camron Langston (Pocatello) (Fall 1:19)
170
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Brody Johnson (Pocatello) (Fall 2:23)
195
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) over Julian Caldwell (Pocatello) (Fall 1:43)
220
Tommy Smith (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
285
A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
98
Double Forfeit
106
Johnny Behm (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
FIRTH 51, SODA SPRINGS 24
98
Luis Alba (Firth) over Connor Lee (Soda Springs) (Fall 2:45)
106
Remmick Nate (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
113
Hector Silvas (Firth) over Troy Krupp (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:34)
120
Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) over Dechlyn Belt (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:55)
126
Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
132
Roan Larsen (Firth) over Colton Smith (Soda Springs) (MD 23-13)
138
Double Forfeit
145
Kade Maughan (Soda Springs) over Cooper Belnap (Firth) (Fall 1:22)
152
Ashton Allen (Firth) over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs) (TF 16-0 3:04)
160
Beau Ringel (Firth) over JT Cutler (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:48)
170
Double Forfeit
182
Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
195
Slade Barber (Firth) over Dakota Billman (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:25)
220
Elijah Dilworth (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
285
Wyatt Nelson (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
WEST SIDE 45, FIRTH 33
98
Colter Barzee (West Side) over Luis Alba (Firth) (Fall 0:43)
106
Gavin Peterson (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
113
Hector Silvas (Firth) over Mitchell Mumford (West Side) (Fall 4:46)
120
Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
126
Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Stellar Tew (West Side) (Dec 2-1)
132
Joey Hansen (West Side) over Roan Larsen (Firth) (Dec 7-2)
138
Tige Roberts (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
145
Jack Olson (West Side) over Cooper Belnap (Firth) (Fall 1:40)
152
Ashton Allen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
160
Colten Gundersen (West Side) over Beau Ringel (Firth) (Fall 4:22)
170
Double Forfeit
182
Kale Breckencamp (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
195
Slade Barber (Firth) over Diego Ratliff (West Side) (Fall 1:07)
220
Ben Jensen (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
285
Spencer Mundt (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
SHELLEY 60, IDAHO FALLS 25
98
Ashlee Haslam (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
106
Johnny Behm (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
113
J`Don Coleman (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:52)
132
Dregun Hill (Shelley) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:03)
138
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Kodey Murphy (Shelley) (MD 11-3)
145
Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Lucas Click (Shelley) (Dec 6-4)
152
Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:53)
170
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:27)
182
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:32)
195
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) over Tory Summers (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:11)
220
Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
285
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
IDAHO FALLS 36, POCATELLO 36
98
Double Forfeit
106
Double Forfeit
113
John Adam (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
120
Double Forfeit
126
Kaden Bunderson (Pocatello) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:27)
132
Dylan Olson (Pocatello) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:43)
138
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Gavin Mowrey (Pocatello) (Fall 3:12)
145
Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Saki Tabakece (Pocatello) (Fall 0:29)
152
Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Dennis Ward (Pocatello) (Fall 4:33)
160
Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) over Camron Langston (Pocatello) (Fall 2:31)
170
Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
182
Brody Johnson (Pocatello) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:46)
195
Julian Caldwell (Pocatello) over Tory Summers (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:02)
220
Tommy Smith (Pocatello) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:59)
285
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) (Fall 0:31)
