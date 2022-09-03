HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest opens boys soccer conference play with win over Bonneville POST REGISTER Sep 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday's resultsBoys soccerHILLCREST 6, BONNEVILLE 0: The Knights led 2-0 at the half and pulled away as Isaac Woolley finished with a hat trick and Jeff Brower, Thomas Endsley, and Nathan Herrera each scored. Keaton Barnes, Emmett Gudmundson, Braxton Herrera, Gage Siler and Woolley all recorded assists.Hillcrest (2-0-2, 1-0-0) is at Skyline on Wednesday. Bonneville (0-4-0, 0-1-0) is at Shelley on Tuesday.Girls soccerBONNEVILLE 8, HILLCREST 1: The Bees jumped out to a 5-1 advantage at the halfSenior Reagan Flynn had a hat trick and fellow senior Ali Ellsworth netted a pair of goals.Brooklyn Pett added a goal and an assist, and Teilani Kidman scored a goal and recorded two assists. Audrey Harmon also scored a goal.The Bees (2-1-0, 1-0-0) host Shelley on Tuesday. The Knights (0-4-0, 0-1-0) host Skyline on Wednesday.ScoresBoys soccerSugar-Salem 4, Marsh Valley 2Girls soccerSugar-Salem 4, Marsh Valley 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline defense shines in win over Highland HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 2 Skyline's Roberts, Blackfoot's Thomas focused on teams as 4A competition gets tighter HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Idaho Falls' Keller shuts out Shelley in girls soccer Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.