HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest softball downs Sugar-Salem POST REGISTER Apr 3, 2023 Monday's results.SoftballHillcrest scored five runs in the second inning and pulled away for a 14-4 win over Sugar-Salem on Monday.Jaycee Jacobson finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Knights and Brooklyn Kirtley knocked in two runs.Aly Griggs had two RBIs for the Diggers.Sugar-Salem (3-2-1) is at Marsh Valley Tuesday. Hillcrest (3-4) takes on Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
