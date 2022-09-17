HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Keeley Combo with the hat trick as Idaho Falls shuts down Blackfoot POST REGISTER Sep 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Saturday.Girls soccerIDAHO FALLS 12, BLACKFOOT 0: Eight different players scored for the Tigers as Katelyn Allen assisted Keeley Combo for three goals and Allen also scored two goals, as did Stephanie Serna. Rylee Sessions, Valerie Chavez, Grace Eastman, Julia McCord, and Chauntell Vaughn each scored.Idaho Falls plays Monday at Hillcrest.VolleyballMACKAY 3, LEADORE 2: The Miners won the close match 22-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 15-13 as Ali Drussel finished with 25 serving points and Megan Moore added 18 serving points, seven blocks and 12 kills.Rylee Teichert had nine kills, Halle Holt had eight kills and Sadie Wanstrom recorded six kills.Boys soccerIDAHO FALLS 1, BLACKFOOT 0: The Tigers scored in the first minute and that's the way it ended.Idaho Falls has won seven of its past eight games and avenged an earlier loss to the Broncos.The Tigers (7-2-0, 4-1-0) host Hillcrest on Monday. Blackfoot (4-2-1, 3-1-1) are at Shelley on Tuesday.Cross countryChallis Mile High ClassicFull results at athletic.netBoys 5kTeams: 1. Jerome 33 2. Salmon 74 3. Challis 94 4. Butte County 96 5. Cole Valley Christian 104 6. Leadore 132.Individuals1. Garrett Hunt 18:11.84 (Challis) 2. Kohlbin Bragg 18:16.41 (Salmon) 3. Vincent Showers 18:33.28 (Jerome) 4. Jaten Hymas 19:02.91 (Butte County) 5. Raymond Lilly 19:08.12 (Leadore) 6. Karson Brown 19:22.97 (Jerome) 7. Karter Brown 19:38.34 (Jerome) 8. Zach Tatro 19:53.22 (Jerome) 9. Kaden Rushing 20:06.78 (Jerome) 10. Drue Crist 20:08.41 (Challis).Girls 5KTeams: 1. Salmon 23 2. Jerome 34.Individuals1. Isabella Beilke 21:26.41 (Jerome) 2. Brylin Bills 22:02.34 (Salmon) 3. Alayna Babcock 22:09.50 (Butte County) 4. Taylor Redick 22:20.97 (Challis) 5. Sedona Cannon 22:36.06 (Salmon) 6. Sara Deschaine 22:37.44 (Salmon) 7. Elizabeth Driscoll 22:55.91 (Jerome) 8. Abby Williams 23:24.59 (Salmon) 9. Azelynn Jones 23:49.12 (Leadore) 10. Elly Weeks 24:02.44 (Butte County).ScoresBoys soccerTeton 1, American Falls 0Marsh Valley 6, South Fremont 1Sugar-Salem 13, Snake River 0Girls soccerAmerican Falls 3, Teton 1Madison 1, Rigby 0Sugar-Salem 10, Snake River 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.