HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Kenney 's goal lifts Thunder Ridge girls over Century POST REGISTER Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Results from Tuesday's games.Girls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 1, CENTURY 0: Junior Savannah Kenney scored in the seventh minute off a Camry Marrott assist, and the defense did the rest. Both teams had some good chances and near misses the remainder of the game, coach Jason Lance wrote in an email, also crediting the Titans' defensive effort.Sophomore goalkeeper Bria Sale made a key save in the second half when a Century attacker got behind the back line and took a one-on-one shot on goal.Thunder Ridge improved to 7-0-1 and host Rigby on Thursday.POCATELLO 2, IDAHO FALLS 0: Pocatello broke open a scoreless game with two goals in the second half.Tigers' goalie Lydia Keller had 25 shots taken against her, 15 on goal, but allowed just the two scores.Keller finished with 13 saves.Idaho Falls (2-1-1) is at Blackfoot on Thursday.BONNEVILLE 2, SHELLEY 1: Ali Ellsworth scored twice, both goals assisted by Reagan Flynn. Maya Medrano had 12 saves.Jacqueline Romero scored for Shelley, which had 19 shots on goal.Bonneville (3-0-1, 2-0-0) plays Idaho Falls Saturday at the complex. Shelley (2-0-3, 0-0-1) is at Bonneville on Tuesday.VolleyballTAYLOR'S CROSSING 3, ABERDEEN 2: Taylor's cross rallied from two sets down to win 17-25; 15-25; 25-21; 25-20; 16-14.Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 2, CENTURY 0: Dallin Serr and Tyler Thompson scored for the Titans.Thunder Ridge (6-0-1) is at Rigby on Thursday.ScoresVolleyballRirie 3, Marsh Valley 0Ririe 3, Teton 0Marsh Valley 3, Teton 0Boys soccerRigby 3, Preston 1Shelley 7, Bonneville 1Idaho Falls 3, Pocatello 1Girls soccerSugar-Salem 15, Aberdeen 0