Saturday's results.
Girls basketball
LEADORE 60, WATERSPRINGS 30: Mackenzie Mackay finished with 24 points for Leadore.
The Mustangs (6-1, 5-1) ran their win streak to five straight with the Rocky Mountain Conference win. They host Lima (MT) on Tuesday.
Watersprings (3-4, 3-4) is at Challis on Tuesday.
MACKAY 60, CLARK COUNTY 18: Eleven players scored for the Miners, led by Rylee Teichert with 10 points.
Mackay (7-1, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the Rocky Mountain Conference and host Richfield on Tuesday. Clark County is at Sho-Ban on Friday.
Scores
Girls basketball
Murtaugh 53, Butte County 33
Boys basketball
Watersprings 64, Leadore 35
Wrestling
Marsh Valley Invitational
BOYS
VARSITY - 98
1st Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
2nd Place - Breylon Moon of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Seth Lish of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Jack Willie of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Slate Henderson of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Jonathan Todd of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Josh Vasquez of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Chance Povey of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 106
1st Place - Collin Morris of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Gabe Pyne of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Tayven Kunz of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Jace Potter of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Luke Rindlisbaker of NORTH GEM HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Francisco Burrola of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Kiezer Beech of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 113A
1st Place - Blake Koyle of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Hazen Thompson of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Alex Rosales of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Zan Parker of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Hector Silvas of Firth
6th Place - Raivio Manzer of Melba
7th Place - Cash Rhead of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 113B
1st Place - Nathan Gugelman Ii of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Tommy Angell of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Jack Schwendiman of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Marshall Mortensen of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Kanyon Hohnstein of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Dawson Beard of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Easton Morrison of Highland
VARSITY - 120A
1st Place - Kolter Burton of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Koy Orr of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Kaden Bunderson of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Wade Williams of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Brett Hobbs of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Hayzn Szerszen of Firth
VARSITY - 120B
1st Place - Trevor Mills of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Evan Simms of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Brylee Ganske of Salmon
4th Place - Blake Tracy of RAFT RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Dominic Simmons of Highland
VARSITY - 126A
1st Place - Bowen Brunson of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Mason Aiken of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Jack Eddins of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Clancy Harris of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Lukky Welker of NORTH GEM HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Tucker Bowen of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Carter Brittain of Firth
8th Place - Gage Smith of Murray
VARSITY - 126B
1st Place - Austin Leavitt of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Eston Beck of Aberdeen
3rd Place - Orrin Redmman of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Jett Mechling of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Cuyler Johnston of Highland
6th Place - Zander Yearsley of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Mac Hall of West Jefferson
VARSITY - 132A
1st Place - Fabian Avalos` of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Rocky Morris of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Fabi Pierce of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Roan Larsen of Firth
5th Place - Brakken Johnston of Highland
6th Place - Max Lund of Murray
7th Place - Gavin Mowrey of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 132B
1st Place - Tyler Saunders of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Tj Smith of Salmon
3rd Place - Cambell Harris of Aberdeen
4th Place - Colton Smith of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Stetson Stranger of West Jefferson
6th Place - Jose Vargas of West Jefferson
7th Place - Bronc Jensen of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Diondre Louis of Murray
VARSITY - 138A
1st Place - Riley Brunson of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Gunner Johnson of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Roan Ticknor of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - James Anhder of West Jefferson
5th Place - Eric Vera of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Leon Gardner of Firth
7th Place - Alex Carpenter of Murray
VARSITY - 138B
1st Place - Collin Robinson of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Jimmy Vasquez of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Jimmy Williams of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
6th Place - Gabriel Archuleta of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Dallas VanSyoc of Rich
8th Place - Dennis Barnett of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 145A
1st Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
2nd Place - Kyle Olsen of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Jairo McLean of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Kade Maughan of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Kolton Foster of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Casey Hill of NORTH GEM HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Ismael Christiansen of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 145B
1st Place - Austin Machen of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Grayson Williams of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Thane Stringham of OAKLEY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Kade Beason of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Trayson Whitworth of Highland
6th Place - Carter Caywood of Salmon
VARSITY - 152A
1st Place - Kayd Craig of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba
3rd Place - Kole Dahlke of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Ruxton Tubbs of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Evan Heredia of Murray
6th Place - Rylan Cox of Murray
VARSITY - 152B
1st Place - Hyrum Boone of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Kole Willie of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Dennis Ward of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Jared Buxton of West Jefferson
5th Place - Kayleb Jablonski of Highland
6th Place - Brock Perry of Murray
VARSITY - 160
1st Place - Ryker Gibson of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Ryder Sheen of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Carter Huntsman of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Oakley Tennant of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Hunter Wray of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Titan Earley of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Carson Koyle of Highland
8th Place - Joel Helm of Melba
9th Place - Egan Anderson of Murray
10th Place - Cayson Johnson of Murray
VARSITY - 170A
1st Place - Rafael Avalos of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Connor Mitchell of Highland
3rd Place - Blaiz Wright of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Brodie Mitchell of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Darren Grover of West Jefferson
6th Place - Owen Curtis of Murray
7th Place - Jason Jones of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
VARSITY - 170B
1st Place - Isaac Orrock of Murray
2nd Place - Bronson Kimbro of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Declan Harris of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Ethan Toribau of OAKLEY HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen
6th Place - Peyton Ochsenbein of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Brendan Svetich of Melba
VARSITY - 182A
1st Place - Hector Miramontes of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Brody Johnson of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Dakota Billman of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Colton Miceli of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Cortez Keifer of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Kyle Foster of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Manuel Martinez of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Sam Pehrson of Murray
VARSITY - 182B
1st Place - Walker Pelto of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Micah Nelson of Aberdeen
3rd Place - Boston Barber of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Hayden King of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Seth Scott of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Nickolas Day of OAKLEY HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Clay Bullock of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Lincoln Ulibarri of Murray
VARSITY - 195A
1st Place - Gabe Finley of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Dailen Corrigan of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Elijah Dilworth of SODA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Brenton Overall of Melba
5th Place - Artzeiz Christiansen of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Matthew Blackwell of Murray
VARSITY - 195B
1st Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
2nd Place - Evan Michaelson of Melba
3rd Place - Julian Caldwell of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Karson Thompson of Murray
5th Place - Daniel Potts of Aberdeen
VARSITY - 220
1st Place - Athanasios Johnson of Murray
2nd Place - Will Carter of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Kaleb Homan of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Matthew Goostrey of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Cristian Ortiz of Aberdeen
6th Place - Caleb Mathews of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Ekylyn Keifer of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Cesar Palacios of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
9th Place - Lucas Corser of Murray
VARSITY - 285
1st Place - Jackson Geslin of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - A. J. Villasenor of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Emmanuel Carrillo of Aberdeen
4th Place - Joshua Reyes of West Jefferson
5th Place - Garret Theurer of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Gage Thacker of Murray
7th Place - Robert Pacheco of Murray
8th Place - Jayden Cottonwood of Murray
9th Place - Landon Kam of Highland
10th Place - Isaac Finley of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
Varsity - 100
1st Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon
2nd Place - Aly Stewart of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Lydia Townsend of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Brooklyn Pena of Canyon Ridge
5th Place - Alena Messerli of West Jefferson
6th Place - Jorja Requiron of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Hayden Ball of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Emi Wirthlin of Rich
Girls Varsity - 107
1st Place - Shelby Smith of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Catherine Montalvan of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Paislee McPherson of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Skyler Crandall of West Jefferson
5th Place - Braylee Price of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Sunal Adam of Canyon Ridge
7th Place - Hannah Tatton of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Ellissa Felthauser of RAFT RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
9th Place - Daniele Holt of Canyon Ridge
Girls Varsity - 114
1st Place - Kyler Scott of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Taylor Hood of BUHL HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Allister Dillow of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Holly Escalera of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Madison Barzee of West Jefferson
6th Place - Hilary J Vargas of West Jefferson
7th Place - Sabina Bennetts of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Kylie Barker of Canyon Ridge
9th Place - Oakley Pruett of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
10th Place - Mallory Riddle of CHALLIS HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 120A
1st Place - Mitzie Hunt of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Billie Rinderknecht of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Leslie Belmonte of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Eliza Heward of Canyon Ridge
5th Place - Ella Whitworth of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - LeAnne Kissner of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 120B
1st Place - Courtney Hunt of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Piper Anderson of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Jordan Reynolds of Snake River
4th Place - Rylee Neilson of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Lylah Lynch of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Rryannah Roberts of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 126
1st Place - Addison Ball of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Quinci Siddoway of Rich
3rd Place - Kennedi Cope of GOODING HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Tamsin Hoffer of Highland
5th Place - Alpine Brown of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Jayna Carver of Rich
7th Place - Kassidy Rindlisbacher of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Millie Zohner of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
9th Place - Claire Tackett of Canyon Ridge
10th Place - Amal Mohamed of Canyon Ridge
Girls Varsity - 132
1st Place - Anika Jablonski of Highland
2nd Place - Amilla Shinkle of Rich
3rd Place - Alexis Hall of Canyon Ridge
4th Place - Eliza Ball of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
5th Place - Emily Helm of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Leticia Martinez of Canyon Ridge
Girls Varsity - 138A
1st Place - Nya Jolley of Rich
2nd Place - Hallie Stone of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Josie Newby of GRACE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Madison Pratt of Canyon Ridge
5th Place - Samantha Azcaray of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Ida Kristensen of Canyon Ridge
7th Place - Kaiya Osborne of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 138B
1st Place - La`Kya Jackson of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Alissa Olsen of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Samantha Harper of BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Charity Limas of Canyon Ridge
5th Place - Gracie Carlisle of Rich
6th Place - Amelia Curr of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Frida Inzurriaga of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 145
1st Place - Josie Redman of MARSH VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Mika Andersen of Rich
3rd Place - Jazlyn Chandler of Rich
4th Place - Kadee Haderlie of Canyon Ridge
5th Place - Francyska Vis of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
6th Place - Kayla Mendez of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
7th Place - Aaliyah Zamora of Canyon Ridge
8th Place - Evalyn Ricks of Canyon Ridge
Girls Varsity - 152
1st Place - Jordyn Kearn of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
2nd Place - Bre Arrowsmith of RIRIE HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Cambree Howe of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
4th Place - Addison Carillo of Rich
5th Place - Hannah Kriwox of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Audrey Gale of Murray
7th Place - Lola Leslie of AMERICAN FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
8th Place - Cale Carter of MALAD HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Varsity - 165
1st Place - Nina Hillier of Rich
2nd Place - Abby Garritson of POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL
3rd Place - Gissele Gutierrez of Canyon Ridge
Girls Varsity - 185
1st Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge
2nd Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon
3rd Place - Mia Inzurriaga of CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
