HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay boys, girls sweep conference games against North Gem POST REGISTER Dec 20, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Boys basketballMACKAY 44, NORTH GEM 39: Koden Krosch led the Miners with16 points and Ruger Nicholls added 13 as Mackay rallied for the win in the second half.The Miners snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5, 3-3 in conference. They'll host West Jefferson on Thursday.Girls basketballMACKAY 64, NORTH GEM 29: Megan Moore finished with 22 points as the Miners rolled over the Cowboys in a Rocky Mountain Conference game.Mackay (11-1, 7-0) is at Salmon on Thursday.ScoresBoys basketballGrace Lutheran 50, Leadore 16Firth 43, West Side 41Girls basketballLeadore 45, Grace Lutheran 19Sho-Ban 51, Taylor's Crossing 13Watersprings 41, Clark County 6Blackfoot 58, Snake River 38Malad 57, Ririe 43Shelley 70, Skyline 68 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.