HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay girls down Sho-Ban POST REGISTER Dec 20, 2022

Girls basketball
MACKAY 59, SHO-BAN 24: Led by Rylee Teichert's 13 points, nine players scored for the Miners, who improved to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in conference.

Alyssa Hawley and Megan Moore each scored 11 points.

Mackay hosts North Gem on Tuesday.
