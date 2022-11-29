HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay, Watersprings boys pick up season-opening wins POST REGISTER Nov 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Boys basketballMACKAY 54, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 30: The Miners were led by Koden Krosch and Ruger Nichols with 17 points each. Freshman Ryker Summers added 13 points.Mackay (1-0) is at Watersprings on Saturday. Taylor's Crossing (0-1) is at Leadore on Friday.WATERSPRINGS 28, GRACE LUTHERAN 28: Elvin Lin lead the Warriors with 10 points.Watersprings (1-0) hosts Mackay on Friday.Girls basketballLEADORE 55, SHO-BAN 36: Sadie Bird led Leadore with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Mackenzie Mackay finished with points.Leadore (2-1, 1-1) plays Taylor's Crossing on Friday.ScoresGirls basketballWatersprings 40, Grace Lutheran 24Shelley 58, Bonneville 37Hillcrest 66, Pocatello 52Idaho Falls 65, Madison 56, OTBoys basketballTeton 81, Aberdeen 72 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
