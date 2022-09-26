HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Madison's McArthur, Quinton win district golf titles POST REGISTER Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison's Ashton McArthur carded a 64 to won Monday's district tournament. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday results.Golf5A District 5-6 tournament BoysTeams1. Madison (317): Ashton McArthur 64 (1), Mason Dorman 76 (4), R. Porter 90, Eric Martin 93, Trey Parkinson 87.2. Highland (326): Seth Floyd 75 (3), Owen Wilde 83, Colby Shuman 88, Chris Arvas 82, Ryan Foltz 86.3. Thunder Ridge (340): Justin Anderson 75 (2), Buzz Lindsay 84, Carter Koplin 84, Griffin Daw 100, Austin Marlowe 97.4. Rigby (349): Braxton Miller 79, Hayden Hampton 84, Derrick Beck 98, Carson Likes 94, Logan Stegelmierer 92.GirlsTeams1. Highland (384): Lilly Merrill 97, Kaylee McMinn 91 (2), Rebekah Maughan 112, Makaya Satterfield 105, Megan Merrill 91 (2).2. Thunder Ridge (391): Reese Church 97, Maria Jimenez 95, Kennedy Stenquist 98, Emily Dial 101, Libby Johnson 135.3. Rigby (434): Taylor Williams 101, Anne Taylor 108, Roni Rodriguez 122, Jaylee Blakely 126, Ava Drake 103.Madison: Megan Quinton 76 (1), McKell Jeppesen 98.Girls soccerBONNEVILLE 1, SHELLEY 0: Ali Ellsworth had the lone goal off a corner kick by Alyssa Harris in the 4A District 6 matchup.The Bees (8-1-2, 6-0-1 in conference) host Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Shelley (5-6-1, 3-3-1) is at Skyline on Thursday.THUNDER RIDGE 4, RIGBY 1. The Titans picked up their first conference win as freshman Marisol Stosich scored two goals and assisted on another.Willow Rhoda and Rocky Rodriguez each added goals and Alluson John had an assist.Thunder Ridge (8-2-3, 1-2-1) plays Highland at Irving Middle School on Thursday. Rigby (4-5-2, 0-3-1) is at Madison on Thursday.Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 5, RIGBY 0: The Titans took a 3-0 lead at the half on goals by Dallin Serr, Spencer Thompson, and Adrian Trejo.Jesus Diaz and Diamond Espinoza found the net in the second half as Thunder Ridge improved to 11-0-1 and 4-0-0 in conference.The Titans host Highland on Thursday. Rigby (4-6-2, 0-4-0) hosts Madison on Thursday.ScoresBoys soccerShelley 5, Bonneville 1Skyline 1, Hillcrest 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.