HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Moore leads Mackay girls; Hillcrest, Rigby boys remain unbeaten

Tuesday's results.

Boys basketball

RIGBY 76, BONNEVILLE 42: Kobe Jones led the Trojans with 25 points and Caleb Fuller (16 points) and Dallis Taylor (15) each scored in double figures.

McKay Judy topped Bonneville with 11 points.

Bonneville (0-1) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday. Rigby (4-0) hosts Skyline on Thursday.

HILLCREST 67, THUNDER RIDGE 44: The Knights improved to 4-0 on the season with a balanced win over the Titans.

Titan Larsen led five Hillcrest players with 15 points. Ike Sutton scored 14, Talan Taylor 12, Isaac Davis 11, and Kobe Kesler added 10 points.

Mason Hackbarth topped the Titans with14 points and Zach Freed and Nick Potter each added 11 points.

Hillcrest hosts Preston on Thursday. Thunder Ridge (1-3) is at Bonneville on Thursday.

Girls basketball

MACKAY 53, CHALLIS 25: Megan Moore scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Hallie Holt added 10 points and Rylee Teichert added 13 rebounds for the Miners.

Sadie Taylor led Challis with 12 points.

Mackay (6-1) hosts Clark County on Saturday. Challis (0-4) hosts Hagerman on Friday.

Scores

Boys basketball
Firth 75, Declo 35
Ririe 43, Soda Springs 31
Rockland 66, Taylor's Crossing 14
Pocatello 73, Blackfoot 62
Canyon Ridge 83, Skyline 57
Shelley 53, Century 36
Watersprings 68, Sho-Ban 32

Girls basketball
Sho-Ban 53, Watersprings 51
