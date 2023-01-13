HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont girls hold off Firth POST REGISTER Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday's results.Girls BasketballNORTH FREMONT 46 FIRTH 43: Hallie Orme led all scorers with 18 points. Emrie Lenz added 11 for the Huskies and Alyssa Hill added nine points.Daytona Folkman scored 10 points for the Cougars. Bridget Leslie added nine points.North Fremont (13-2, 4-1) will host West Jefferson on Thursday, while Firth (7-9, 2-3) will travel to face South Fremont on Tuesday.ScoresBoys basketballChallis 58, Hagerman 31Hillcrest 71, Blackfoot 66Grace 68, Butte County 51Madison 64, Idaho Falls 52Marsh Valley 57, South Fremont 23Pocatello 62, Shelley 49Teton 67, Filer 59Bonneville 59, Thunder Ridge 52Girls basketballRockland 52, Taylor's Crossing 14Grace 55, Butte County 21North Fremont 46, Firth 44Watersprings 52, Sho-Ban 30West Jefferson 55, Salmon 22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
