Thursday's results.
Cross country
Bob Conley Invitational
Boys B 5k
Teams: 1. West Side 136 2. Rockland 139 3. Kimberly 158 4. Grace 178 5. Soda Springs 182 6. Sugar-Salem 200 7. South Fremont 213 8. North Fremont 238 9. Firth 240 10. Teton 257 11. Malad 282 12. Snake River 286 13. Valley 290 14. Richfield 374 15. Ririe 380 16. Bear Lake 412 17. Salmon 413 18. Raft River 414 19. Filer 449 20. Marsh Valley 467 21. Butte County 495 22. Leadore 534.
Individuals
1. Corbin Johnston 16:00.1 (North Fremont) 2. Kayden Gentry 16:36.4 (Soda Springs) 3. Zack Johnston 16:40.8 (North Fremont) 4. Grayden Devries 16:45.0 (Kimberly) 5. Zane Lindquist 16:50.6 (Teton) 6. Kyle Christensen 16:52.9 (Valley) 7. Cole Wilkerson 16:56.3 (Grace) 8. Ezra Hubbard 16:58.9 (Rockland) 9. Bradyn Noreen 17:01.3 (West Side) 10. Levi Robbins 17:08.2 (Firth).
Boys A 5k
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 54 2. Skyline 101 3. Star Valley 105 4. Highland 133 5. Pocatello 143 6. Twin Falls 146 7. Rigby 184 8. Bear River 223 9. Preston 226 10. Thunder Ridge 228 11. Madison 258 12. Bonneville 266 13. Canyon Ridge 354 14. Shelley 370 15. Century 436 16. Hillcrest 475.
Individuals
1. Stockton Stevens 15:40.0 (Twin Falls) 2. Habtamu Wetzel 16:08.7 (Star Valley) 3. Russell Peck 16:16.4 (Pocatello) 4. Payton Bird 16:20.8 (Rigby) 5. Ben Behrmann 16:30.7 (Idaho Falls) 6. Ammon Barton 16:35.6 (Highland) 7. Richard Stewart 16:36.8 (Idaho Falls) 8. Jase Burton 16:36.9 (Star Valley) 9. Kyle Nef 16:40.2 (Skyline) 10. James Wright 16:41.4 (Twin Falls).
Girls B 5k
Teams: 1. Ririe 68 2. Malad 97 3. Raft River 112 4. Soda Springs 134 5. Sugar-Salem 165 6. Snake River 171 7. Salmon 191 8. Teton 205 9. West Side 223 10. Filer 231 11. North Fremont 251 12. South Fremont 254 13. Bear Lake 324 14. Kimberly 341 15. Grace 380 16. Valley 422 17. Rockland 429.
Individuals
1. Allie Black 19:07.7 (Raft River) 2. Kynzie Nielson 19:22.4 (Firth) 3. Alayna Babcock 20:20.1 (Butte County) 4. Mckenzie Winegar 20:26.6 (South Fremont) 5. Taylor Redick 20:26.8 (Challis) 6. Liza Boone 20:29.9 (Ririe) 7. Lucy Boone 20:37.2 (Ririe) 8. Brylin Bills 20:43.4 (Salmon) 9. Keziah Westover 20:44.5 (West Side) 10. Jayci Baxter 20:45.1 (Ririe).
Girls A 5k
Teams: 1. Preston 66 2. Thunder Ridge 117 3. Highland 129 4. Pocatello 133 5. Rigby 143 6. Skyline 147 7. Twin Falls 166 8. Idaho Falls 204 9. Madison 221 10. Star Valley 272 11. Bonneville 273 12. Bear River 300 13. Canyon Ridge 321 14. Shelley 337 15. Hillcrest 367 16. Century 390.
Individuals
1. Madison Antonino 18:07.7 (Jackson) 2. Bailey Bird 18:22.9 (Pocatello) 3. Courtney Earl 18:24.5 (Thunder Ridge) 4. Marina Renna 19:06.0 (Skyline) 5. Meredith Sanford 19:13.3 (Highland) 6. Hailey Renzello 19:23.1 (Pocatello) 7. Elanor Eddington 19:29.3 (Idaho Falls) 8. Maren Leffler 19:36.6 (Preston) 9. Nolan Dickerson 19:40.1 (Twin Falls) 10. Brynlee Gwilliam 19:40.8 (Madison).
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, SKYLINE 2: Reagan Flynn scored the first goal for the Bees, assisted by Brooklyn Pett. The second goal was scored by Ali Ellsworth assisted by Gabby Hales.
The third goal was a header by Ellsworth off a Pett cross. Audrey Harmon scored the final goal for the Bees.
IDAHO FALLS 6, HILLCREST 2: The Knights had a 2-0 lead but the Tigers came back starting with a goal by Lydia Keller.
Idaho Falls got two goals from Katelyn Allen and Rylee Sessions, Kaelie Eastman and Chauntell Vaughn each added second-half scores.
Scores
Volleyball
Watersprings 3, North Gem 1
Skyline 3, Idaho Falls 1
Ririe 3, North Fremont 0
Salmon 3, Challis 1
Sugar-Salem 3, South Fremont 0
Boys soccer
Idaho Falls 3, Hillcrest 1
Bonneville 3, Skyline 1 OT
Teton 2, Sugar-Salem 1
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem 4, Teton 0
Shelley 6, Blackfoot 1
