Results from Wednesday.
Wrestling
HIGHLAND 64, SKYLINE 24
98: Sawyer Anderson (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
106: Derek Williams (Highland) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (MD 14-2)
113: Easton Morrison (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
120: Asher Urrea (Skyline) over Dominic Simmons (Highland) (Fall 1:22)
126: Cuyler Johnston (Highland) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 1:44)
132: Brakken Johnston (Highland) over Hunter Payton (Skyline) (Fall 0:38)
138: Payson Solomon (Highland) over Gage Searle (Skyline) (Fall 0:52)
145: Dawsen Derie (Highland) over Jackson Warren (Skyline) (Fall 0:24)
152: Crew Searle (Skyline) over Kayleb Jablonski (Highland) (Fall 0:55)
160: Devin Dobson (Highland) over Carson Hyde (Skyline) (Fall 2:47)
170: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Landon Saunders (Highland) (Fall 3:49)
182: Colton George (Highland) over Mark Wilson (Skyline) (Fall 3:43)
195: Corbin Allen (Highland) over George Valenzuela (Skyline) (Fall 3:27)
220: Eli Anderton (Highland) over Preston Colvin (Skyline) (Fall 4:00)
285: Jesus Moreno (Skyline) over Landon Kam (Highland) (Fall 4:47)
POCATELLO 60, SKYLINE 27
160: Carson Hyde (Skyline) over Camron Langston (Pocatello) (Fall 0:39)
170: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Jose Garcia (Pocatello) (Fall 0:17)
182: Mark Wilson (Skyline) over Tyler Giesbrecht (Pocatello) (Fall 1:44)
195: George Valenzuela (Skyline) over Julian Caldwell (Pocatello) (SV-1 6-4)
220: Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Unknown (For.)
285: A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 1:58)
98: Christopher Briggs (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
106: Kiezer Beech (Pocatello) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (Fall 1:20)
113: John Adam (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
120: Kaden Bunderson (Pocatello) over Asher Urrea (Skyline) (Fall 1:14)
126: Jett Mechling (Pocatello) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 1:51)
132: Gavin Mowrey (Pocatello) over Hunter Payton (Skyline) (Fall 3:16)
138: Terrick Arnold (Pocatello) over Gage Searle (Skyline) (Fall 2:35)
145: Gabriel Archuleta (Pocatello) over Jackson Warren (Skyline) (Fall 2:29)
152: Dennis Ward (Pocatello) over Crew Searle (Skyline) (Fall 2:56)
MINICO 60, BLACKFOOT 18
126: Jose Contreras (Minico) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:29)
132: Tucker Arthur (Minico) over Unknown (For.)
138: Joseph Terry (Minico) over Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) (TF 18-2 4:00)
145: Kale Osterhout (Minico) over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) (Dec 7-6)
152: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Andrew Ball (Minico) (Dec 8-7)
160: Paxton Twiss (Minico) over Dallin Ellis (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:25)
170: Kyson Anderson (Minico) over Landyn Ansteth (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:45)
182: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Freddy Martinez (Minico) (Dec 10-3)
195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (MD 11-3)
220: Garrett Vail (Minico) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:29)
285: Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) over George Robles (Minico) (Fall 1:18)
98: Mikael Teague (Minico) over Unknown (For.)
106: Greyson Molina (Minico) over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:20)
113: Andre Valero (Minico) over Ty Adams (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:04)
120: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.)
JEROME 48, BLACKFOOT 36
120: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Troy Larsen (Jerome) (TF 24-6 4:20)
126: Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:05)
132: Kelan Ringling (Jerome) over Unknown (For.)
138: Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) over Adrien Gutierrez (Jerome) (MD 11-0)
145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome) (TF 17-2 5:46)
152: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Victor Mendoza (Jerome) (Fall 2:00)
160: Trey Smith (Jerome) over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:56)
170: Jonathan Young (Jerome) over Landyn Ansteth (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:51)
182: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Levi Lockett (Jerome) (MD 13-1)
195: Gavin Williamson (Jerome) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:30)
220: Jason Vazquez (Jerome) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:41)
285: Gabriel Piaz (Jerome) over Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) (DQ)
98: Jonathan Garcia (Jerome) over Unknown (For.)
106: Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.)
113: Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Porter Prescott (Jerome) (Fall 3:39)
JEROME 18, BONNEVILLE 6 (Girls)
165: Eliza Dugan (Jerome) over Heather Byrne (Bonneville) (Fall 1:15)
114: Abigail Hamblin (Jerome) over Whittney Hillier (Bonneville) (Fall 1:26)
126: Kayla Vail (Bonneville) over Macey Miller (Jerome) (Fall 2:15)
138: Lily Carnline (Jerome) over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) (Fall 1:34)
SOUTH FREMONT 92, FIRTH 0
285: Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Spencer Mundt (Firth) (Fall 0:32)
98: Simon Eddins (South Fremont) over Luis Alba (Firth) (Fall 1:17)
106: Kaiser Purser (South Fremont) over Cristian Garcia (Firth) (Fall 0:26)
113: Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Hector Silvas (Firth) (Fall 2:55)
120: Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) over Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) (Fall 1:29)
126: David Green (South Fremont) over Carter Brittain (Firth) (MD 10-1)
132: Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) over Roan Larsen (Firth) (MD 11-1)
138: Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) over Leon Gardner (Firth) (Fall 1:18)
145: Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 1:01)
152: Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) over Ashton Allen (Firth) (Fall 2:31)
160: Jose Pena (South Fremont) over Beau Ringel (Firth) (Fall 1:13)
170: Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) over Bridger Jolley (Firth) (Fall 2:52)
182: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
195: Kolby Clark (South Fremont) over Gavin Grebstad (Firth) (Fall 1:03)
195: Weston Staley (South Fremont) over Gavin Grebstad (Firth) (Fall 0:26)
220: Max Clark (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
SOUTH FREMONT 64, RIRIE 18
98: Breylon Moon (Ririe) over Simon Eddins (South Fremont) (Fall 0:34)
106: Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over Kaiser Purser (South Fremont) (Fall 3:18)
113: Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
120: Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) over Wyatt Taylor (Ririe) (Fall 1:10)
126: David Green (South Fremont) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (Fall 5:26)
132: Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) over Tyler Parkinson (Ririe) (Fall 0:39)
138: Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) over Dennis Barnett (Ririe) (Fall 1:12)
145: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) (Dec 6-2)
152: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) (Dec 7-5)
160: Jose Pena (South Fremont) over Carter Huntsman (Ririe) (MD 23-13)
170: Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) over Logan Trimble (Ririe) (Fall 0:31)
182: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) over Declan Harris (Ririe) (Fall 1:44)
195: Kolby Clark (South Fremont) over Boston Barber (Ririe) (Fall 1:26)
220: Max Clark (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
285: Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Charles Wallace (Ririe) (Fall 0:21)
TETON 42, RIRIE 38
285: Zach Moss (Teton) over Charles Wallace (Ririe) (Fall 0:34)
98: Treyton KIingler (Teton) over Breylon Moon (Ririe) (Fall 4:48)
106: Tayven Kunz (Ririe) over Will Wright (Teton) (Fall 0:25)
113: Double Forfeit
120: Remy Baler (Teton) over Wyatt Taylor (Ririe) (Fall 1:53)
126: Max Atchley (Teton) over Zander Yearsley (Ririe) (Fall 0:38)
132: Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over Tyler Parkinson (Ririe) (Fall 1:45)
138: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) over Gabren Ader (Teton) (Dec 6-0)
145: Austin Machen (Ririe) over Zachary Barclay (Teton) (Fall 1:29)
152: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Tucker Hill (Teton) (TF 15-0 4:33)
160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) over Michael Ball (Teton) (Fall 2:42)
170: Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Logan Trimble (Ririe) (Fall 0:30)
182: Declan Harris (Ririe) over Jaksen Hatch (Teton) (Fall 2:38)
195: Boston Barber (Ririe) over Braeden Furniss (Teton) (Fall 0:51)
220: Robbie McCashland (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
BONNEVILLE 41, JEROME 36
126: Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) over Vincent Thacker (Bonneville) (Fall 1:28)
132: Axxel Landon (Bonneville) over Kelan Ringling (Jerome) (Dec 3-0)
138: Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Adrien Gutierrez (Jerome) (TF 15-0 2:00)
145: Koby Gould (Bonneville) over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome) (Dec 2-1)
152: Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Britt Wells (Jerome) (Fall 1:54)
160: Kaden Rushing (Jerome) over Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) (Fall 3:13)
170: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) over Jonathan Young (Jerome) (Fall 1:11)
182: Levi Lockett (Jerome) over Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) (Dec 10-6)
195: Gavin Williamson (Jerome) over Raul Leon (Bonneville) (Fall 0:38)
220: Marco Osuna (Jerome) over Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) (Dec 4-2)
285: Gabriel Piaz (Jerome) over Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) (Fall 1:11)
98: Jonathan Garcia (Jerome) over Unknown (For.)
106: Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.)
113: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) over Porter Prescott (Jerome) (Fall 1:16)
120: Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) over Troy Larsen (Jerome) (Fall 2:49)
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 69, BONNEVILLE 32: Aspen Caldwell led all scorers with 21 points and Kennedy Stenquist finished with 16 and Cici Espinoza added 12 points in the non-conference matchup.
Bonneville was led by Katie Moffat with nine points.
Thunder Ridge (7-0) hosts Skyline on Tuesday. Bonneville (2-6) is at Hillcrest on Friday.
MALAD 42, BUTTE COUNTY 35: Tavie Rogers led the Pirates with14 points.
Butte County (3-6) hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Salmon 57, Challis 55
Firth 59, South Fremont 31
Girls basketball
Rigby 58, Hillcrest 35
Teton 64, West Jefferson 32
