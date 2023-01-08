Saturday's results.
Wrestling
Rollie Lane Invitational
Boys
Teams
1. Meridian 247.5
2. Post Falls 229.5
3. Minico 184.0
4. Wasatch 152.0
5. Bishop Kelly 149.5
6. Mt. View 142.5
7. American Falls 141.0
8. Syracuse 133.0
9. Caldwell 130.0
10. Nampa 111.5
11. Hermiston HS 103.5
12. Eagle 102.0
13. Highland 101.0
14. Mountain View 95.0
15. Sunnyside 93.0
16. Burns 88.5
17. Middleton 85.0
18. Bonneville 84.5
19. Blackfoot 82.5
20. Crook County 82.0
20. La Pine 82.0
22. Fruitland 81.5
23. Silverton HS 79.0
24. Redmond 76.5
25. McQueen 73.5
26. Central Valley 71.5
27. Thunder Ridge 68.0
28. Kuna 67.0
29. Borah 63.5
30. New Plymouth 61.5
31. Forest Grove 61.0
31. Mountain Home 61.0
33. Shelley 58.5
34. Boise 58.0
35. Lakeland 56.5
36. Madison 55.5
37. Columbia 51.0
37. Couer D Alene 51.0
39. Gooding 49.0
40. Payette 48.0
41. Ridgevue 46.0
42. Emmett 44.0
42. Hillsboro 44.0
44. Skyline 43.0
45. Capital 42.0
46. Melba 39.0
46. Timberlake 39.0
46. Walla Walla 39.0
49. Bend Senior 38.0
50. Rocky Mountain 36.0
51. Gonzaga Prep 34.5
52. Owyhee 34.0
53. Priest River 33.0
54. Idaho Falls 32.0
55. Scappoose 31.5
56. Baker/Powder Valley 30.0
57. Centennial 27.0
58. Lowry 21.0
59. Ontario 19.0
60. Vallivue 17.0
61. Rigby 16.0
61. Timberline 16.0
63. Nampa Christian 14.0
63. Skyview 14.0
65. Homedale 13.0
66. Colville 12.0
66. Grangeville 12.0
66. Nyssa 12.0
69. West Side 9.0
70. Potlatch 7.0
71. Hillcrest 5.0
Girls
Teams
1. Eagle Girls 153.0
2. Columbia Girls 105.5
3. Thunder Ridge Girls 103.0
4. Boise Girls 102.0
4, Reed Girls 102.0
6. Syracuse Girls 101.0
7. Redmond Girls 100.0
8. LaGrande Girls 95.5
9. Emmett Girls 79.0
10. Caldwell Girls 74.5
11. La Pine Girls 71.0
12. Forest Grove Girls 66.0
12. McQueen Girls 66.0
14. Rocky Mountain Girls 64.0
15. Couer D Alene Girls 63.5
16. Baker/Powder Girls 61.0
17. Mountain Home Girls 59.0
18. Carson HS Girls 58.0
19. Grangeville Girls 54.0
20. Bend Senior Girls 53.5
21. Bonneville Girls 45.0
21. Potlatch Girls 45.0
21. Walla Walla Girls 45.0
24. Meridian Girls 43.0
24. Vale Girls 43.0
26. Owyhee Girls 42.0
27. Wasatch Girls 41.0
28. Rigby Girls 39.0
29. Blackfoot Girls 38.0
29. Fruitland Girls 38.0
29. Vallivue Girls 38.0
32. American Falls Girls 37.0
32. Crook County Girls 37.0
34. Timberline Girls 35.0
35. Moscow Girls 34.0
36. Nyssa Girls 33.0
37. Silverton Girls 32.0
38. Mountain View Girls 31.5
39. Lakeland Girls 31.0
40. Payette Girls 30.0
41. Ontario Girls 29.0
41. Post Falls Girls 29.0
43. Borah Girls 28.0
43. Capital Girls 28.0
43. Hillcrest Girls 28.0
46. Kuna Girls 27.0
46. Middleton Girls 27.0
48. Nampa Girls 24.5
49. Mt. View Girls 24.0
50. New Plymouth Girls 22.0
51. Garden Valley Girls 20.0
52. Idaho Falls Girls 17.0
52. Skyline Girls 17.0
54. Tri-Valley Girls 16.0
55. Highland Girls 15.0
56. Gonzaga Prep Girls 14.0
56. Madison Girls 14.0
58. Centennial Girls 12.0
59. Buhl Girls 11.0
60. Bishop Manogue Girls 8.0
61. Galena Girls 7.0
61. Minico Girls 7.0
63. Homedale Girls 4.0
63. Ridgevue Girls 4.0
65.Bishop Kelly Girls
Individuals
98
1st Place - Rider Seguine of Post Falls
2nd Place - Dylan Frothinger of Eagle
3rd Place - Ryan Hirchert of Caldwell
4th Place - Porter Carlson of Syracuse
5th Place - Johnny Behm of Shelley
6th Place - Mason Motley of Meridian
1st Place Match
Rider Seguine (Post Falls) 20-4, So. over Dylan Frothinger (Eagle) 13-3, Fr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Hirchert (Caldwell) 24-4, Fr. over Porter Carlson (Syracuse) 21-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
5th Place Match
Johnny Behm (Shelley ) 21-7, Fr. over Mason Motley (Meridian) 17-4, So. (Dec 6-0)
100G
1st Place - Taylor Brown of Thunder Ridge Girls
2nd Place - Payton Gines of Syracuse Girls
3rd Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell Girls
4th Place - Em Ball of Syracuse Girls
5th Place - Tommy Stone of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Marlie Skidmore of Owyhee Girls
1st Place Match
Taylor Brown (Thunder Ridge Girls) 11-0, Fr. over Payton Gines (Syracuse Girls) 18-2, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Nia Avelino (Caldwell Girls) 24-5, Jr. over Em Ball (Syracuse Girls) 19-4, So. (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
Tommy Stone (Eagle Girls) 15-4, Fr. over Marlie Skidmore (Owyhee Girls) 2-3, So. (Fall 0:34)
106
1st Place - Tyson Flack of La Pine
2nd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
3rd Place - Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home
4th Place - Gabriel Arnold of Meridian
5th Place - Vincent Contreras of Nampa
6th Place - Jaren Knopp of Lakeland
1st Place Match
Tyson Flack (La Pine) 20-2, Sr. over Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 24-1, So. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Rosales (Mountain Home) 19-4, Sr. over Gabriel Arnold (Meridian) 16-6, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Vincent Contreras (Nampa) 13-2, Fr. over Jaren Knopp (Lakeland) 10-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
107G
1st Place - Dahlia Yerby of Emmett Girls
2nd Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest Girls
3rd Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell Girls
4th Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge Girls
5th Place - Rihanna Mora of Vallivue Girls
6th Place - Brailey Sterling of Bonneville Girls
1st Place Match
Dahlia Yerby (Emmett Girls) 15-2, So. over Taylor Call (Hillcrest Girls) 9-1, Sr. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
Toni Avelino (Caldwell Girls) 24-4, Jr. over Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge Girls) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Rihanna Mora (Vallivue Girls) 15-7, So. over Brailey Sterling (Bonneville Girls) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 2:27)
113
1st Place - Mason Carlson of Syracuse
2nd Place - Nathan Gugelman II of American Falls
3rd Place - Andre Valero of Minico
4th Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond
5th Place - Jerimiah Gonzalez of Meridian
6th Place - Ashton Ramos of Capital
1st Place Match
Mason Carlson (Syracuse) 25-2, Fr. over Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls) 32-2, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
Andre Valero (Minico) 27-1, Jr. over Billy Jackson (Redmond) 16-4, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Jerimiah Gonzalez (Meridian) 20-4, So. over Ashton Ramos (Capital ) 7-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
114G
1st Place - Kadence Beck of Grangeville Girls
2nd Place - Amber Perkins of Carson HS Girls
3rd Place - Allister Dillow of American Falls Girls
4th Place - Arianne Korish of Mt. View Girls
5th Place - Mia Pedersen of Redmond Girls
6th Place - Kylie Whitaker of Walla Walla Girls
1st Place Match
Kadence Beck (Grangeville Girls) 22-1, Sr. over Amber Perkins (Carson HS Girls) 9-2, Sr. (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match
Allister Dillow (American Falls Girls) 16-2, Jr. over Arianne Korish (Mt. View Girls) 13-4, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
5th Place Match
Mia Pedersen (Redmond Girls) 8-2, Fr. over Kylie Whitaker (Walla Walla Girls) 11-4, Fr. (Fall 2:34)
120
1st Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls
3rd Place - Draven Johns of Caldwell
4th Place - Canon Winn of Burns
5th Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Scout Santos of Mt. View
1st Place Match
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly) 22-3, So. over Kolter Burton (American Falls) 19-1, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Draven Johns (Caldwell) 31-3, So. over Canon Winn (Burns) 25-5, So. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 21-3, Jr. over Scout Santos (Mt. View) 18-6, Jr. (M. For.)
120G
1st Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow Girls
2nd Place - Katie Ward of McQueen Girls
3rd Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View Girls
4th Place - Delia Gulzow of LaGrande Girls
5th Place - MaKenna Duran of Crook County Girls
6th Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville Girls
1st Place Match
Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow Girls) 8-0, Sr. over Katie Ward (McQueen Girls) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Sophie Sarver (Mountain View Girls) 14-3, Sr. over Delia Gulzow (LaGrande Girls) 17-2, Sr. (Fall 4:38)
5th Place Match
MaKenna Duran (Crook County Girls) 5-3, Jr. over Kayla Vail (Bonneville Girls) 11-3, Sr. (M. For.)
126
1st Place - Drew Jones of Mt. View
2nd Place - Jake Castagneto of Bishop Kelly
3rd Place - Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth
4th Place - Blaine Beard of Central Valley
5th Place - Mason Aiken of American Falls
6th Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
1st Place Match
Drew Jones (Mt. View) 23-1, Sr. over Jake Castagneto (Bishop Kelly) 21-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Shaw (New Plymouth) 17-1, Sr. over Blaine Beard (Central Valley) 21-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Mason Aiken (American Falls) 29-4, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 14-5, Sr. (M. For.)
126G
1st Place - Alyssa Randles of Couer D Alene Girls
2nd Place - Jade Seymour of La Pine Girls
3rd Place - Kailea Takahashi of Forest Grove Girls
4th Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle Girls
5th Place - Alyssa Foreman of Lakeland Girls
6th Place - Shekina Happuc of Boise Girls
1st Place Match
Alyssa Randles (Couer D Alene Girls) 12-3, Sr. over Jade Seymour (La Pine Girls) 19-2, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:43 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove Girls) 22-3, So. over Holland Wieber (Eagle Girls) 9-4, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
5th Place Match
Alyssa Foreman (Lakeland Girls) 12-5, Fr. over Shekina Happuc (Boise Girls) 11-5, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
132
1st Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette
2nd Place - Austin Kelly of Wasatch
3rd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland
4th Place - Alejandro Fernandez of Sunnyside
5th Place - Andrew Worthington of Mt. View
6th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Tyler Feeley (Payette) 14-1, Jr. over Austin Kelly (Wasatch) 12-2, Sr. (Fall 3:21)
3rd Place Match
Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 12-6, Sr. over Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Andrew Worthington (Mt. View) 21-5, Sr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 23-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
132G
1st Place - MacKenzie Shearon of Redmond Girls
2nd Place - Hannah Hernandez of Ontario Girls
3rd Place - Julietta Leal of La Pine Girls
4th Place - Aneka Mathews of Reed Girls
5th Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette Girls
6th Place - Kennedy Blanton of Forest Grove Girls
1st Place Match
MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond Girls) 8-0, So. over Hannah Hernandez (Ontario Girls) 16-2, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Julietta Leal (La Pine Girls) 6-1, Sr. over Aneka Mathews (Reed Girls) 24-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Jordan Barrett (Payette Girls) 16-4, Sr. over Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove Girls) 24-3, So. (Dec 5-2)
138
1st Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell
2nd Place - Ryder Robinson of Wasatch
3rd Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
4th Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls
5th Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Dax Larsen of Couer D Alene
1st Place Match
Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 21-0, Sr. over Ryder Robinson (Wasatch) 20-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Terry (Minico) 28-1, Sr. over Grayson Williams (American Falls) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Manuel Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 23-3, Jr. over Dax Larsen (Couer D Alene) 15-5, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
138G
1st Place - Clare Waite of Boise Girls
2nd Place - Elise Twait of Meridian Girls
3rd Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch Girls
4th Place - Kaci Anderson of Baker/Powder Girls
5th Place - Amelia Roennebeck of Syracuse Girls
6th Place - Lizzy Hodges of Capital Girls
1st Place Match
Clare Waite (Boise Girls) 14-2, Jr. over Elise Twait (Meridian Girls) 15-1, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Hayley McNeal (Potlatch Girls) 21-1, So. over Kaci Anderson (Baker/Powder Girls) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 4:40)
5th Place Match
Amelia Roennebeck (Syracuse Girls) 16-7, Fr. over Lizzy Hodges (Capital Girls) 15-6, So. (Fall 3:16)
145
1st Place - Jason Mara of Meridian
2nd Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
3rd Place - Preston Harn of McQueen
4th Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
5th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
6th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly
1st Place Match
Jason Mara (Meridian) 25-4, Jr. over Kayd Craig (Gooding) 21-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Preston Harn (McQueen) 28-5, Sr. over Grant Svedin (Melba) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
5th Place Match
Kody Rich (Kuna) 16-3, Sr. over Carlos Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 19-7, So. (Dec 4-3)
145G
1st Place - Ava Collins of Vale Girls
2nd Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain Girls
3rd Place - Abigale Piper of Post Falls Girls
4th Place - Brooklyn Anderson of Couer D Alene Girls
5th Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna Girls
6th Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia Girls
1st Place Match
Ava Collins (Vale Girls) 11-0, Jr. over Mia Furman (Rocky Mountain Girls) 15-1, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Abigale Piper (Post Falls Girls) 17-1, Sr. over Brooklyn Anderson (Couer D Alene Girls) 16-6, Fr. (Fall 2:27)
5th Place Match
Zoe Fries (Kuna Girls) 19-5, So. over Maria Sifuentes (Columbia Girls) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
152
1st Place - Jadon Skellenger of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Jackson Potts of Mt. View
3rd Place - Seth Martin of Post Falls
4th Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
5th Place - Seiya Thompson of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Hunter Kemper of Burns
1st Place Match
Jadon Skellenger (Bishop Kelly) 24-0, Jr. over Jackson Potts (Mt. View) 20-3, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Seth Martin (Post Falls) 27-6, So. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 20-2, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Seiya Thompson (Bishop Kelly) 21-7, Jr. over Hunter Kemper (Burns) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
152G
1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia Girls
2nd Place - Ellah Olson of Carson HS Girls
3rd Place - Ashlyn Packer of Syracuse Girls
4th Place - Ornella Kero of Boise Girls
5th Place - Kaitlin Brock of LaGrande Girls
6th Place - Liliana Montufar of Rigby Girls
1st Place Match
Hallie Campbell (Columbia Girls) 15-3, Sr. over Ellah Olson (Carson HS Girls) 11-2, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Ashlyn Packer (Syracuse Girls) 16-4, Jr. over Ornella Kero (Boise Girls) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Kaitlin Brock (LaGrande Girls) 17-4, Jr. over Liliana Montufar (Rigby Girls) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 4:15)
160
1st Place - Cade White of Meridian
2nd Place - Noah Holman of Gonzaga Prep
3rd Place - Benjamin Larson of Hermiston HS
4th Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa
5th Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
6th Place - John Rudebaugh of Post Falls
1st Place Match
Cade White (Meridian) 20-5, Sr. over Noah Holman (Gonzaga Prep) 13-4, So. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Benjamin Larson (Hermiston HS) 18-6, Jr. over Jonathan Seamons (Nampa) 14-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Paxton Twiss (Minico) 26-2, Jr. over John Rudebaugh (Post Falls) 21-11, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)
165G
1st Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia Girls
2nd Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle Girls
3rd Place - Jasmine Morales of McQueen Girls
4th Place - Maralise Benson of Redmond Girls
5th Place - Oakley Anderson of Baker/Powder Girls
6th Place - Jady Cook of Middleton Girls
1st Place Match
Kyra Richards (Columbia Girls) 13-5, Jr. over Jordynn LeBeau (Eagle Girls) 12-2, Jr. (SV-1 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Jasmine Morales (McQueen Girls) 19-5, Fr. over Maralise Benson (Redmond Girls) 4-3, So. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Oakley Anderson (Baker/Powder Girls) 13-5, So. over Jady Cook (Middleton Girls) 16-7, Fr. (Fall 2:28)
170
1st Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
2nd Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
3rd Place - Hudson Rogers of Meridian
4th Place - Trey Dieringer of Scappoose
5th Place - Liam Byrne of Mt. View
6th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
1st Place Match
Jose Laguna (Post Falls) 18-1, Sr. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 16-2, Sr. (Dec 11-9)
3rd Place Match
Hudson Rogers (Meridian) 24-4, Jr. over Trey Dieringer (Scappoose) 20-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Liam Byrne (Mt. View) 26-2, Jr. over Treven Hokland (Middleton) 17-3, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
182
1st Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian
2nd Place - Shane Hepner of McQueen
3rd Place - Jaxson Gribskov of Hermiston HS
4th Place - Preston Echeverria of Hillsboro
5th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
6th Place - Steven Powell of Silverton HS
1st Place Match
Isaiah Twait (Meridian) 20-3, Sr. over Shane Hepner (McQueen) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match
Jaxson Gribskov (Hermiston HS) 17-6, Sr. over Preston Echeverria (Hillsboro) 15-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Spencer Pease (Minico) 15-4, Jr. over Steven Powell (Silverton HS) 14-4, Sr. (M. For.)
185G
1st Place - Maria Aiono of Reed Girls
2nd Place - Reece Woods of Eagle Girls
3rd Place - Gracie Castillo of Garden Valley Girls
4th Place - Sarah Witts of Bend Senior Girls
5th Place - Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge Girls
6th Place - Maxine Crawford of Blackfoot Girls
1st Place Match
Maria Aiono (Reed Girls) 24-1, Jr. over Reece Woods (Eagle Girls) 8-2, Sr. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley Girls) 14-3, Sr. over Sarah Witts (Bend Senior Girls) 16-4, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge Girls) 9-6, Fr. over Maxine Crawford (Blackfoot Girls) 3-3, Sr. (SV-1 6-2)
195
1st Place - Gentry Smith of Post Falls
2nd Place - Carson Gooley of Meridian
3rd Place - Ethan Kincheloe of Nampa
4th Place - Kody Biggs of Kuna
5th Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley
6th Place - Tarik Dzanic of Mountain View
1st Place Match
Gentry Smith (Post Falls) 22-0, Sr. over Carson Gooley (Meridian) 22-5, Jr. (Fall 3:09)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) 13-2, Sr. over Kody Biggs (Kuna) 20-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Anthony Hackman (Shelley ) 20-6, Sr. over Tarik Dzanic (Mountain View ) 9-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
220
1st Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
2nd Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls
3rd Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
4th Place - Brash Henderson of Silverton HS
5th Place - Connor Schwab of Syracuse
6th Place - Matyus McLain of Priest River
1st Place Match
Garrett Vail (Minico) 28-0, Jr. over Trevor Miller (Post Falls) 25-2, Sr. (Fall 5:10)
3rd Place Match
Eli Anderton (Highland) 19-3, Sr. over Brash Henderson (Silverton HS) 16-4, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Connor Schwab (Syracuse) 22-8, Sr. over Matyus McLain (Priest River) 26-7, Sr. (Dec 18-14)
235G
1st Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home Girls
2nd Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle Girls
3rd Place - Reece Moody of Rocky Mountain Girls
4th Place - Alexandra Wright of Emmett Girls
5th Place - Olivia Jenkins of Galena Girls
6th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle Girls
1st Place Match
Amie Hartman (Mountain Home Girls) 11-0, So. over Olivia Woods (Eagle Girls) 7-2, Sr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
Reece Moody (Rocky Mountain Girls) 11-6, So. over Alexandra Wright (Emmett Girls) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Olivia Jenkins (Galena Girls) 11-7, Sr. over Emry Woods (Eagle Girls) 7-4, So. (Dec 5-0)
285
1st Place - Aden Attao of Borah
2nd Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View
3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell
4th Place - Austin McNaughtan of Wasatch
5th Place - Luke Almaguer of Sunnyside
6th Place - Mateo Armendariz of Sunnyside
1st Place Match
Aden Attao (Borah) 14-0, Sr. over Shilo Jones (Mountain View ) 21-2, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 13-1, Sr. over Austin McNaughtan (Wasatch) 28-6, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Luke Almaguer (Sunnyside) 13-6, Sr. over Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) 19-6, Sr. (M. For.).
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 74, THUNDER RIDGE 40: Isaac Davis scored 23 points and Titan Larsen added 20 as the Knights remained unbeaten on the season with the nonconference win.
Conner Hall led the Titans with 15 points.
Hillcrest (10-0) is at Rigby on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (6-6) is at Century on Wednesday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Teton 70, Filer 49
Pocatello 68, Shelley 48
Blackfoot 66, Preston 56
Rigby 73, Idaho Falls 59
Madison 52, Skyline 40
Girls basketball
Leadore 54, Challis 30
Firth 50, Salmon 29
Valley 60, Butte County 58
Teton 61, Marsh Valley 45
Ririe 59, West Jefferson 26
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.