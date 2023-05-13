HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Results from Saturday play-in games plus state schedules POST REGISTER May 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday state play-in gamesBaseball5AEagle 10, Thunder Ridge 23APayette 7, South Fremont 42ABear Lake 8, Challis-Mackay 6Softball5AThunder Ridge 7, Rocky Mountain 12ABear Lake 5, North Fremont 4State tournament openersBASEBALLTournaments Thursday-SaturdayThursday4A at College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls-Bonneville vs. Blackfoot, 4 p.m.3A at Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa-Sugar-Salem vs. Payette, 1:30 p.m.2A at Orifino HS-Firth vs. Nampa Christian, 9:30 a.m.SOFTBALLTournaments Friday-SaturdayFriday5A at Thunder Ridge High-Rigby vs. Owyhee, 9 a.m.-Thunder Ridge vs. Capital, 9 a.m.4A at Twin Falls High-Blackfoot vs. Twin Falls, 11 a.m.-Hillcrest vs. Moscow, 9 a.m.3A at Blackfoot High-South Fremont vs. Timberlake, 9 a.m.2A at Capell Park, Pocatello-West Jefferson vs. Nampa Christian, 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.