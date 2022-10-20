In 3A competition at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, the Sugar-Salem boys began defense of their state title with a 6-3 win over Bonners Ferry to advance to Friday's semifinals.
Devin Petterson scored three goals and Fisher Daniels, Gordon Petterson and Jacob Llewellyn each had a goal.
The Diggers will face seventh seed American Falls at 1 p.m.
Teton also advanced to the semifinals with 3-1 win on penalty kicks over Timberlake. The Timberwolves play top-seeded Wendell at 3:15 p.m.
The Teton girls fell to Fruitland 3-2. The Timberwolves will play CDA Charter in the consolation bracket at 10:45 a.m.
At the 4A tournament in Post Falls, the Blackfoot boys downed Century 4-3 on penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals. The Broncos will face Bishop Kelly, which knocked off top seed Sandpoint. Game time is 3 p.m.
Idaho Falls also advanced to the 4A semis with a 3-2 win over Canyon Ridge. The Tigers will face Caldwell.
Shelley and Bonneville each lost their openers in the 4A girls tournament. Shelley dropped a 4-0 game to top seed Bishop Kelly and Bonneville lost 2-1 in overtime to Pocatello. The Bees and Russets meet Friday in the consolation bracket at noon.
In the 5A girls tournament at Bonneville, Thunder Ridge lost 4-2 to top seed Lake City. The Titans face Eagle in Friday's consolation round at 11 a.m.
In 5A boys tournament action at Hillcrest, Thunder Ridge moved on with a 2-1 win over Borah. The Titans play Boise at 1 p.m. for a shot at the championship game.
Madison lost 3-1 to top seed Timberline and plays Coeur d'Alene at 11 a.m. to keep its season alive.
Volleyball
Ririe won the 2A District title with a 3-0 win over Firth.
Firth will play in Saturday's state play-in game at Pocatello.
Thunder Ridge beat Highland 3-1 to advance to the 5A District 5-6 championship match.
