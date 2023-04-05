HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby baseball picks up win over Madison POST REGISTER Apr 5, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.BaseballRigby rallied past Madison for an 11-8 win on Wednesday as the Trojans scored seven runs over the final two innings.Gage Wise finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Rigby and James Madsen homered.Teigen Harris led the Bobcats with four RBIs.Madison (2-3) is at Highland on Tuesday. Rigby (2-3) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.-South Fremont (1-8) picked up its first win of the season, downing Snake River 16-7.Softball-Haylie Angell gave up just four hits and one run as South Fremont beat Snake River 11-1 in five innings.Casey Folsom finished 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs. Berklee Yancey also knocked in two runs.The Cougars (2-1) host American Falls on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
