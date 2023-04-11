HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby softball picks up two wins POST REGSITER Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday's results.Baseball-Highland defeated Rigby 13-5 Monday in 5A District 5-6 action.The Rams broke open a close game with six runs over the final two innings.Payton Klinger hit a three-run for the Trojans.Rigby (3-6, 1-1) is at Thunder Ridge Tuesday.-Declo snapped Firth's six-game winning streak with a 4-3 win.Declo took a 4-2 advantage after four innings and held on as the Cougars 9-2) had the tying run on base in the seventh.Spencer Talbot, Gabe Nelson and Kaden Hutchings each had RBIs for Firth.The Cougars host North Fremont on Tuesday.SoftballHillcrest jumped out to an early lead and held off South Fremont 5-2.Jerzey Javis had a pair of RBIs for the Knights (6-4) and Jaycee Jacobson and Avery Berry combined to give up just one earned run.Charly Stoddard finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars (5-4).South Fremont hosts Teton on Tuesday. Hillcrest hosts Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.-Rigby swept nonconference games from Bonneville, winning 13-0, and also defeated Idaho Falls 3-1.The Trojans (8-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead in Game 1 as Malynn Munk and Pyper Whetten each knocked in three runs.Rigby starter Emma Cluff held Idaho Falls to just two hits in a pitchers' dual in the second game.The Trojans play a conference doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.Idaho Falls (4-4) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.Bonneville (3-5) hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
