HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby softball sweeps Madison POST REGISTER Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago

Monday's results.

Softball

RIGBY 15, MADISON 7; RIGBY 20, MADISON 9: The Trojans jumped out to an early lead in both games and cruised to a conference sweep over the Bobcats.

Grace Sheppard finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs for Rigby. Alix Bishop picked up the win, giving up two runs and striking out six in the 4.1 innings.

Rigby (11-4, 3-3) is at Thunder Ridge on Friday. Madison (0-11, 0-6) hosts Highland on Friday.

HILLCREST 13, BONNEVILLE 2: The Knights scored six runs in the first inning and padded their lead every inning.

Jaycee Jacobson finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jerzey Jarvis added a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Macey McCuistion and Hallie Causey each had three RBIs.

Avery Berry earned the win after not allowing an earned run in 5.0 innings.

Hillcrest (9-4, 4-0) is at Blackfoot on Tuesday. Bonneville (3-8, 0-4) is at Shelley on Tuesday.

IDAHO FALLS 17, SHELLEY 7: The Tigers broke open a close game with 10 runs in the third inning.

Seven different players knocked in runs for Idaho Falls with Brynlee Riedle finishing with three RBIs and Ava Williams adding two.

Kaidance Covington and Austyn Baker had two RBIs each for the Russets.

The Tigers (6-6, 2-2) are at Skyline on Tuesday. Shelley (6-5, 2-2) is at Bonneville on Tuesday.

Baseball

SUGAR-SALEM 10, SOUTH FREMONT 5: The Diggers won their conference opener, scoring three runs in the fourth and sixth innings to secure the victory.

Will Chappell hit a three-run homer and Tommy Woodcock added two RBIs for Sugar-Salem (11-3-1, 1-0).

Max Clark led the Cougars (4-11, 2-1) with two RBIs.

The teams play again Thursday at South Fremont.

BONNEVILLE 11, IDAHO FALLS 3: The middle of the order came through for the Bees with Crew Howell with two RBIs, Catcher Gummow with three RBIs and Ty Martinson with two RBIs to spark the win.

Howell also notched the win surrendering three earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Idaho Falls (7-7, 5-3) hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday. Bonneville (7-3, 4-2) is at Skyline on Tuesday.
