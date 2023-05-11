HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUPS HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby wins district softball title, Bonneville wins baseball title plus more POST REGISTER May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save District tournament roundups from Thursday.Baseball4ABonneville led early and came away with a 6-5 win over Blackfoot to win the District 6 tournament title.Both teams had already clinched berths to the state tournament but the Bees will have the higher seed.Greyson Martin belted an RBI single to right to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for Bonneville (20-5).Jacob Perez knocked in two runs for Bonneville and relievers Lincoln Stuart and Parker Perrenoud combined for 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.Tegan Capson and Jace Cooper each had two RBIs for Blackfoot (17-7).The 4A state tournament begins Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho.3ASouth Fremont advanced to a state play-in game with a 5-1 win over Snake River.Peycen Yancey struck out six and didn't allow an earned run in the complete-game win. Yancey also knocked in two runs for the Cougars.Jordan Hammond and Gage Hill also had RBIs.The Cougars (7-18) face Payette in the state play-in game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Burley High.Softball5ARigby claimed the 5A District 5-6 title with a 9-4 win over Thunder Ridge.Malynn Munk hit two homers and finished with five RBIs for the Trojans and Pyper Whetten had two RBIs.Emma Cluff struck out six to notch the win as Rigby (19-8) picked up its fifth win in the past six games.Thunder Ridge beat Highland 2-0 earlier in the day to advance to the championship game as Kaliann Scoresby tossed a complete-game one-hitter.The Titans (20-7) will play in a state play-in game Saturday at Twin Falls High. Game time is 1 p.m.3ATeton fell to Snake River 14-12 in a regional play-in game.The Timberwolves had 16 hits but hurt themselves with nine errors.The Panthers led 8-1 after the first inning before Teton began to claw back. The Timberwolves scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh but would get no closer.Brooklee Douglass, Melissa Bagley, Kapri Eiden and Macie Woolstenhulme each finished with two RBIs for Teton (6-16). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls City Council discusses options for Westside Sports Complex 'Casting' done on Tammy Daybell in days before her death Derek Hough to bring Symphony of Dance to Idaho Falls Garner, Darrell (Buck) Griffin, Barbara Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
