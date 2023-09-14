HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Ririe girls, Sugar-Salem boys win North Fremont meet POST REGISTER Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.Cross countryNorth Fremont meetFull results at athletic.netBoysTeams: 1. Sugar-Salem 37 2. South Fremont 53 3. Firth 85 4. North Fremont 87 5. Ririe 98 6. West Jefferson.Individuals1. Corbin Johnston, 16:58.5, North Fremont2. Levi Robbins, 17:15.4, Firth3. AJ Stalker, 17:31.0, South Fremont4. Mason Smith, 18:00.2, Sugar-Salem5. Dylan Ball, 18:05.2, Sugar-Salem6. Kimbal Anderson, 18:26.1, Sugar-Salem7. Jackson Lemmon, 18:59.5, South Fremont8. Andrew Galbraith, 19:03.2, Sugar-Salem9. Kache Rasmussen, 19:04.5, Sugar-Salem10. Tyce Poulsen, 19:07.0, South FremontGirlsTeams: 1. Ririe 38 2. Sugar-Salem 50 3. Firth 86 4. South Fremont 102 5. North Fremont 111 6. West Jefferson 155.Individuals1. Bella Spencer, 20:02.0, West Jefferson2. Lucy Boone, 20:09.5, Ririe3. Kynzie Nielson, 20:13.6, Firth4. Sage Lyon, 20:22.1, South Fremont5. Janyja Jackson, 20:48.9, Sugar-Salem6. Liza Boone, 21:20.9, Ririe7. Lauren Robson, 21:36.6, Ririe8. Hailey Dalling, 21:45.7, Sugar-Salem9. Abigail Anderson, 21:49.1, Sugar-Salem10. Mckenzie Bean, 21:53.1, Sugar-SalemGirls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 3, BONNEVILLE 0: After a scoreless first half, senior Willow Rhoda got the Titans on the board with an assist from Savannah Kenney in the 64th minute.Sophomore Maelie Summers scored off an assist from McKinley Anderson to up the lead, and Kenney added an insurance goal in the 78th minute courtesy of an assist from Rhoda.The Titans (7-3-1) host Madison in a conference match Tuesday. The Bees (2-5-0) host Skyline on Monday.ScoresVolleyballMackay 3, Challis 0Boys soccerHighland 2, Skyline 0Sugar-Salem 2, American Falls 1Girls soccerHillcrest 5, Wood River 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.