Thursday's results.
Girls basketball
ROCKLAND 45, MACKAY 38: Kaydence Seefried and Megan Moore each scored nine points for the Miners and Rylee Teichert added eight points, but it wasn't enough in a battle for first place in the 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference.
Mackay hosts Sho-Ban on Saturday.
MADISON 56 IDAHO FALLS 41: The Bobcats' Whitney Mackenzie led all scores with 19 points. Nora Waddoups added 18 points coming off the bench, and Charli Cook scored 11 points in the non-conference matchup.
Calum Wood led the Tigers with 18 points. Lillee Duffin scored nine points.
Madison (6-11) will play on Wednesday in a conference match at Highland, while Idaho Falls (8-8) will be at Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
Scores
Boys basketball
West Jefferson 55, North Fremont 48
Firth 58, South Fremont 45
Teton 56, Marsh Valley 50
Ririe 67, Salmon 24
Rockland 66, Mackay 34
Girls basketball
Thunder Ridge 59, Bonneville 56 OT
Pocatello 56, Hillcrest 37
Rigby 65, Skyline 52
Shelley 60, Century 46
Wrestling
MALAD 55, SUGAR-SALEM 30
195
Varsity - Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Mayson Brees (Malad) (Fall 1:48)
220
Varsity - Caleb Mathews (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
285
Varsity - Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
98
Varsity - Porter Mills (Malad) over Max Banta (Sugar-Salem) (MD 10-2)
106
Varsity - Jace Potter (Malad) over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:31)
113
Varsity - Tommy Angell (Malad) over Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:25)
120
Varsity - Trevor Mills (Malad) over Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:45)
126
Varsity - Zach Mills (Malad) over Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) (TF 16-0 3:50)
132
Varsity - Sam Willie (Malad) over O.P. Ricks (Sugar-Salem) (MD 12-2)
138
Varsity - Micaiah Nelson (Sugar-Salem) over Gabe Hooste (Malad) (Fall 1:03)
145
Varsity - Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Kole Willie (Malad) (Fall 5:26)
152
Varsity - Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) over Luis Leon (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 3:24)
160
Varsity - Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Hunter Wray (Malad) (Fall 5:29)
170
Varsity - Rydon Montgomery (Malad) over Brayden Pocock (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 3:12)
182
Varsity - Blaiz Wright (Malad) over Unknown (For.)
POST FALLS 77, THUNDER RIDGE 12
120
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over Ethan Wilson (Post Falls) (Fall 4:38)
126
Zack Campbell (Post Falls) over Tate Funderburg (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 5:29)
132
Tyson Barnhart (Post Falls) over Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 5:27)
138
Tanner Piper (Post Falls) over Jayden Cox (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 4:23)
145
Trey Smith (Post Falls) over Taysin Lake (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:57)
152
Seth Martin (Post Falls) over Alexis Gomez (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:44)
160
John Rudebaugh (Post Falls) over Connor Fell (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 1:36)
170
Jose Laguna (Post Falls) over Unknown (For.)
182
Keanyn DeGroat (Post Falls) over Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 1:16)
195
Gentry Smith (Post Falls) over Anson Ferguson (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:17)
220
Trevor Miller (Post Falls) over Owen Ward (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:37)
285
Matt Ludwig (Post Falls) over Seth Mann (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:32)
98
Jared Wallace (Post Falls) over Kaden Scott (Thunder Ridge) (TF 19-4 4:00)
106
Rider Seguine (Post Falls) over Ashton Fullmer (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:46)
113
Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) over Geoff Brooks (Post Falls) (Fall 2:57)
