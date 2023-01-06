HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scores from Thursday POST REGISTER Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday's results.Girls basketballFIRTH 50, WEST JEFFERSON 48 OT: Daytona Folkman led Firth with 24 points and Bridget Leslie added nine points in the win.Jordyn Torgerson and Maggie Barrientos scored 12 each and Zaylee Neville finished with 10 for the Panthers.Firth (6-7; 1-1) is at Salmon on Saturday. West Jefferson (3-11, 1-2) hosts Ririe on Saturday.Boys basketballRIRIE 59, SODA SPRINGS 22: It was a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs, who shut out Soda Springs in the second half.Ethan Miller finished with 18 points and Sterling Bybee had 13 points for Ririe the non-conference win.Ririe (9-1) is at Salmon on Thursday.HILLCREST 76, SKYLINE 51: Four players scored in double figures for the Knights, led by Ike Sutton who hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and totaled 19 points in the win.Isaac Davis and Talan Taylor each added 14 points for Hillcrest.Price led Skyline with 19 points.Hillcrest (9-0, 2-0) is at Thunder Ridge on Saturday. Skyline (3-6, 1-1) hosts Madison on Saturday.ScoresBoys basketballBlackfoot 64, Idaho Falls 57Teton 54, Jackson (WY) 42Shelley 50, Bonneville 48Sugar-Salem 55, Star Valley (WY) 52Thunder Ridge 57, Highland 53Girls basketballTeton 63, Jackson (WY) 17Ririe 34, North Fremont 31Mackay 52, Salmon 21Challis 36, Watersprings 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls issues water boil advisory Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit Budget woes lead to Meals on Wheels ending weekend delivery Idaho Falls officials: Potholes are dangerous and out of control Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
